Hundreds of dogs attend 'Nae Fireworks' party

Image copyright Angela Weldon Image caption Millie, 2, and Freya, 9 weeks, are both confused and scared by the loud bangs

A "Nae Fireworks" dog party at Whitelee Wind Farm in Eaglesham, Glasgow has offered respite to hundreds of dogs.

The event has continued to grow in popularity since it first started in 2017 as a sanctuary for dog walkers to escape the fireworks.

About 1,000 people attended this year's event on Bonfire Night, bringing their dogs along for the evening.

The firework free event provides a safe environment on Bonfire Night and the nights leading up to it.

Image copyright Whitelee Countryside Rangers Service Image caption About 1,000 people were there with their dogs on Bonfire night

Reiki sessions for dogs

The loud bangs from fireworks can cause dogs and other pets to become anxious and stressed as seen in this video.

The Whitelee Ranger Service patrol the surroundings to make sure no fireworks are being let off in the area, allowing dogs to relax in peace.

A torch lit, guided walk with between 100-200 owners took place through the farm, safe from any bangs that could unsettle the dogs.

The visitor centre was open until midnight and dog Reiki sessions were on offer to calm, relax and soothe them during the night.

'They often feel so powerless'

The ranger service said that fireworks can disturb wildlife and livestock as well as pose a threat to wind farm infrastructures.

Letting off fireworks can start peat bog fires that can burn for years and this why the rangers started patrolling the farm for fireworks in the first place.

They later realised how many dog walkers sought refuge in the farm over the Bonfire period and the idea for the event started.

Rennie Mason, one of the rangers and organisers at Whitelee, said: "The event was a roaring success.

"You only need to see the state of the dogs when they arrive and see how happy they are when they leave to realise the value for their health and welfare.

"It is also for the owners too. They often feel so powerless."

'This event is an absolute godsend'

Image copyright Lynda Mcconnell Image caption This event has been the first that that has worked in calming Mylo, 5, when he hears fireworks

Lynda Mcconnell, dog owner and visitor, said: "I have tried everything with my five-year-old Labrador Mylo over the last few years.

"Thunder shirts, herbal tablets, soothing music, vet prescribed diazepam and sedation gel but once his adrenalin kicked in he would bark for hours non-stop, running at the front and back door and jumping at it trying to get outside.

"This event is an absolute godsend for us."