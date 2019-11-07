Glasgow named cultural and creative 'centre' of UK

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glasgow came out on top of the UK cities listed

Glasgow has been listed as the top cultural and creative centre in the UK in a report from the European Commission.

Following in the top five were London, Bristol, Brighton and Manchester, with Edinburgh just missing out in sixth place.

Dundee was the next Scottish city to be ranked, coming in 12th.

Glasgow came first for "openness, tolerance and trust" and "cultural participation and attractiveness."

The study ranks 190 cities in 30 European countries on various factors.

"Cultural vibrancy", "creative economy", and the ability to bring in creative talent and nourish cultural engagement were all taken into account.

Edinburgh came first for cultural venues and facilities in the UK.

Capital of culture

The report said: "Glasgow was one of the first European capitals of culture, in 1990. Known as an industrial city, it has now gained recognition as a creative and cultural centre of European importance."

Glasgow boasts over 100 cultural organisations and is home to five of the six internationally renowned national performing arts companies in Scotland.

According to the council, Glasgow's museums have more visitors than in any UK city except from London.

The city also counts eight Turner Prize winners who have been born in, trained in or worked out of Glasgow in recent years.

'Bursting with energy'

Bridget McConnell from Glasgow Life, the organisation that delivers cultural and sports events for Glasgow City Council, said: "We always knew Glasgow was a global cultural leader and we're delighted that the European Commission has confirmed our position of the UK's leading cultural and creative city.

"Glasgow is a city bursting with energy, passion and creativity and filled with artists, designers, creators and innovators.

"We have world-class museums and galleries, incredible architecture and history and, as a Unesco City of Music, there's nowhere better to enjoy a gig.

"What's more, our openness, tolerance and trust has been rated as the best in Europe, confirming what we already know, that our people make Glasgow the best city in the world."