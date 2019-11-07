Scotland

'Casualty on tracks' halts Glasgow Subway

  • 7 November 2019
subway train Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Services on both circles were suspended

Services on Glasgow Subway were suspended as emergency services dealt with a casualty on the tracks.

The incident at Kelvinbridge Subway station began at 15:52.

British Transport Police attended along with paramedics. Glasgow Subway confirmed that a passenger was involved.

Outer Circle services resumed a short time later and Inner Circle services were reinstated at about 17:10.

