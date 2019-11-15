Your pictures of Scotland: 8 - 15 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 8 - 15 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Tony Sanderson Image caption Tony Sanderson took this picture in Moray, at the Bow Fiddle Rocks.

Image copyright Colin Munro Image caption Border Terriers Nell and Bee, as seen by Colin Munro on a wintery Aberdeen beach at Footdee.

Image copyright Thelma Blewitt Image caption Thelma Blewitt caught this squirrel looking for some lunch under cover, after sudden snowfall in Strathspey.

Image copyright Leigh Black Image caption The V&A in Dundee and the Firth of Tay in this picture from Leigh Black.

Image copyright Anna Lound Image caption Anna Lound captured this snowy scene on her way to Drumnadrochit.

Image copyright Ross Collins Image caption A sunrise over Glasgow's Kelvinbridge, as seen by Ross Collins.

Image copyright Helen Keenlyside Image caption Helen Keenlyside captured this on a morning walk through the Meadows in Edinburgh.

Image copyright Fergus Muldoon Image caption Fergus Muldoon took this picture of a deer at Kings House, Ballachulish.

Image copyright John Paterson Image caption Clouds hanging over the Caledonian Forest looking across to Meall a'Bhauchaille, captured by John Paterson.

Image copyright Frank McCafferty Image caption Twice as many Kelplies in this reflective image by Frank McCafferty in Falkirk.

Image copyright Harry Frickleton Image caption Harry Frickleton sent in this picture from his walk at Glenmore lodge, out past Lochan Uaine with his dog.

Image copyright Bruce Cairns Image caption Bruce Cairns captured this sunset in Inverness, but asks why there is always a wheelie bin in the way when you spot a good moment?

Image copyright Jane Sayliss Image caption A Shetland Pony caught by Jane Sayliss during a recent visit to the islands.

Image copyright George Thomson Image caption George Thomson, from Canada, took this image of Cul Mor from Stac Pollaidh.

Image copyright Vicki McLeod Image caption Vicki McLeod sent this picture of Ballachulish.

Image copyright Allison McMahon Image caption Fireworks over Dundee, as seen by Allison McMahon.

Image copyright Moghal Mudassar Image caption Moghal Mudassar sent this image in, after he and his wife visited the Storr in Skye.

Image copyright Stuart Maclachlan Image caption An autumnal walk near Dalry in Dumfries and Galloway, as seen by Stuart Maclachlan.

Image copyright Stewart McConnell Image caption Stewart McConnell sent this shot of the Trossachs, seen from the Crow Road on the way to Fintry.

Image copyright Ross Millar Image caption The sun hanging low behind Buachaille Etive Mòr on the A82 from Fort William to Glasgow, as seen by Ross Millar.

Image copyright Thomas Ross Image caption Thomas Ross sent this picture of Loch an Eilein, near Rothiemurchas, in the Cairngorms.

Image copyright Ron Walker Image caption A sunset in the Cairngorms, sent in by Ron Walker.

Image copyright Keira Riley Image caption Keira Riley caught her dogs enjoying the beach at Portencross, while the tide was out.

Image copyright David Sky Image caption David Sky took this picture in Killiecrankie.

Image copyright Linda Watt Image caption An Autumnal afternoon walk in Kenmore, sent in by Linda Watt.

Image copyright Russell Eggleton Image caption Russell Eggleton took this picture of a swan at Haystoun, on the edge of Peebles, which he suggests looks like "a fantastical albino peacock".

Image copyright Sorley Johnston Image caption Near the top of Mither Tap, on the Bennachie Range in Aberdeenshire, Sorley Johnston took this photo.

Image copyright Gordon Bain Image caption Gordon Bain captured this image of Inverness Castle in the moonlight.

Image copyright Yvonne Carroll Image caption A stag on the bay at Applecross, captured by Yvonne Carroll, with the Cuillin mountains in the background.

Image copyright Paul Cooper Image caption Paul Cooper captured land, sea and air in this view of Arran across the Kintyre Peninsula, with Antony Gormleys sculpture, 'Land' in the foreground and a Hercules plane in the sky.

Image copyright Tom Watt Image caption Coming down from Sgurr Eilde Mhor in the Mamores with his dad, Tom Watt took this photo.

