Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The UK will go to the polls on 12 December

On 12 December the UK will go to the polls for the third time since 2015.

Scotland will elect 59 of the UK's 650 members of parliament.

We want to know what questions you have about the issues that matter to you. Is there something you want to know about what the general election could mean for Scotland?

It could be a query about the vote, or a local issue that matters to you. We will try to answer them.

Here are some of the questions we have already answered:

The issues likely to be at the centre of Scotland's electoral battleground are Brexit and another referendum on Scottish independence.

The races in many constituencies will be tight - for example, Fife North East was won by the SNP by just two votes in the 2017 election.

Elsewhere, could tactical voting come into play? In Perth and North Perthshire, another tight race, the pro-independence Scottish Greens did not field a candidate to run against the SNP candidate who won the seat last time.

In Lanark and Hamilton East, the margins between the three main parties are razor thin - the SNP, Tories and Labour polled 32.6%, 32.1%, and 31.9% respectively.

Image copyright Getty Images

The SNP says it wants to hold indyref2 in 2020 and stop Brexit to keep Scotland in the EU. It also wants to bring in a bill to protect the NHS from being used as a bargaining chip by the UK government in trade talks.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Conservatives say their main priorities are to "get Brexit sorted" and prevent another independence referendum. They have also promised to review the amount of tax paid on a bottle of whisky in a bid to better support Scottish drink producers.

Scottish Labour has promised to build "a country that works for the many, not the few", and pledged to fund the building of 120,000 council and social houses over the next 10 years.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats say improving mental health services should be high up the next UK government's list of priorities.

Tackling the climate emergency is the most pressing issue facing voters, according to the Scottish Greens. A climate change emergency has already been declared - you might want to know about environmental issues.

Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party's leader, has condemned Boris Johnson's deal as "not Brexit". The party says if an agreement can't be made the UK should leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules.

Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch?

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it. Your contact details will never be published.