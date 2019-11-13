Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The threatened evictions sparked protests in Glasgow in summer 2018

A final decision is expected on whether lock-change evictions of asylum seekers without court orders are lawful in Scotland.

In April, the Court of Session ruled Home Office contractor Serco did not act unlawfully when it issued eviction notices in Glasgow last year.

But campaigners from Govan Law Centre appealed against the decision.

They said the appeal court ruling would have profound implications for the rights of asylums seekers.

Throughout the summer Glasgow Sheriff Court granted dozens of interim interdicts to delay the removal of asylum seekers until the outcome of the appeal was known.

Serco is still housing about 150 people whose asylum application has been turned down by the Home Office, which is responsible for all UK immigration policy.

Why are asylum seekers being evicted?

The Home Office provides asylum seekers with free accommodation under the UK government's dispersal programme, while their applications are being considered.

Until September, the contract was operated by private outsourcing firm Serco, which provided accommodation to about 5,000 people in Scotland, almost all of them in Glasgow.

When applications are refused, the asylum seekers no longer receive funding from the Home Office and Serco said it had been picking up the bill, sometimes for months.

Campaigners said there was a gap in the system. They said that instead of being able to gather evidence for a fresh asylum claim or make an informed decision about their future, people were being forced on to the streets.

They called for people to be allowed to keep a roof over their head until they are either granted asylum or are able to return to their home country.

What is the court case about?

Image caption Serco's lock-change plan prompted days of protests in Glasgow last year

It dates back to summer 2018 when it emerged six individuals had been issued with eviction notices that their locks would be changed as part of Serco's new "Move on Protocol".

It meant the contractor would no longer raise court proceedings against asylum seekers households.

Govan Law Centre brought the case against Serco and the UK home secretary in August 2018. It was in the name of an Kurdish Iraqi national Shakar Ali and a Kurdish Iranian national Lana Rashidi. The appeal is on behalf of Ms Ali.

Serco had planned to serve lock-change notices to more than 330 asylum seekers in the city but it paused the move after a legal challenge which argued that no evictions should take place without the authority of a court order.

The number facing these lock-change notices is now lower because some people have been evicted by court order and others have had their asylum application reinstated or received positive decisions.

What will the court decision mean?

Since the court case was first launched, Serco has lost the contract to provide housing for asylum seekers in Scotland but it remains responsible for about 150 people who, it says, have exhausted their appeals process to remain in the UK.

Serco said it was still paying rent, at its own cost, for those asylum seekers despite its contract with the Home Office ending in September.

Image caption There have been protests against the planned evictions

It said it wanted to return these properties to their landlords, usually social housing associations.

Serco said it was a matter for the Home Office and the local authority to decide how to support any individuals considered to be destitute or who have an active asylum claim.

The Home Office said it was working with partners to support those affected.

Campaigners argue that asylum seekers are particularly vulnerable because they have no right to work, cannot access the benefit system and rely on public services and charitable services like food banks.

They said that under normal circumstances you cannot evict a tenant or residential occupier in the UK without a court order.

The new contractor, Mears Group, has promised to do everything it can to encourage people to "move on" before getting to the eviction stage.

Mears said it would follow the legal process and Home Office requirements, respecting all rights of review and appeal.

A spokesman told the BBC it had agreed to use court orders only as a final means of removing people from their homes.