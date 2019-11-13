Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kadi Johnson, pictured with her husband Ade, believes race played a part in her brother's death

The sister of Sheku Bayoh said she believed Police Scotland was institutionally racist.

Kadi Johnson's comments come in the wake of a decision to hold a public inquiry into her brother's death.

Police Scotland said it is committed to providing a service based on integrity, fairness and respect.

The Lord Advocate this week confirmed no officers would be prosecuted in relation to Mr Bayoh's death in May 2015.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme, Ms Johnson said: "Yes I think there is institutional racism is in the police force."

Mr Bayoh died after being restrained by police in Kirkcaldy.

The 31-year-old, who had taken the drugs MDMA and another drug Flakka, was found to have suffered 23 separate injuries.

Ms Johnson said she believed her brother's name has been tarnished since his death.

She added: "We believe race played its part in the way my brother died. The way they treated him, us as a family, all of that proved that race was involved in his death."

"For us to hear the decision on Monday was devastating, but for us to hear the news yesterday, and to know the public inquiry will go ahead, we're very grateful.

"We're hoping we will have all the answers and hopefully someone will be punished for their actions."

Ms Johnson also said there have been times she and her family almost gave up seeking justice for father-of-two Sheku.

She said: "There have been moments when we thought about giving up. There has been times when we just wanted to give up but with the help of our lawyers, our friends, they encouraged us to keep going.

"We want this inquiry to be meaningful to us as a family and Scottish society. We want changes to happen. I want my brother's name to be remembered as something good, not in the way it has been tarnished over the past four years."

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "Our thoughts remain with Sheku Bayoh's family and friends following his death and we continue to offer support to anyone affected by this tragic incident.

"We will engage fully with the public inquiry.

"Police Scotland is committed to providing a policing service to all of our fellow citizens based on our core values of integrity, fairness and respect."

Mr Bayoh's family said CCTV and phone footage cast doubt on claims made by officers about events leading up to his death.

On the day he died, Mr Bayoh had been at a friend's house in the morning watching a boxing match.

The drugs he had taken dramatically altered his behaviour, and he became aggressive with a friend. He later left home with a knife from his kitchen, and neighbours called the police. He had discarded the knife by the time police arrived.

Mr Bayoh, who was originally from Sierra Leone but had lived in Scotland since he was 17.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met the family on Tuesday.

Afterwards, Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "I made clear the Scottish government's determination to get the answers to the questions they have about his death and its aftermath. I believe a full public inquiry is the best way to do that."