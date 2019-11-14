Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An arrest warrant for Clara Ponsati was issued last week

Former Catalan government minister Clara Ponsati will hand herself in to police on Thursday, according to her lawyer.

The St Andrews University professor is wanted in Spain over her role in the Catalan independence movement.

An arrest warrant was issued last week, but issues with the document saw a delay to the legal action.

Her solicitor Aamer Anwar said she would report to police at 11:00 BST on Thursday.

"It is not a crime to vote for independence and the extradition will be opposed robustly," he said.

Prof Ponsati will be detained and arrested and then transferred to Edinburgh Sheriff Court for a hearing at 14:00, where her legal team will apply for bail.

'Glaring contradictions'

The 62-year-old economist is charged with sedition - the illegal act of inciting people to resist or rebel against a government in power.

Charges relate to Catalonia's October 2017 independence referendum - which the Spanish state deemed illegal and refused to sanction.

Prof Ponsati was education minister in the Catalan government at the time.

If extradited and convicted, she could face a sentence of up to 15 years.

Prof Ponsati denies all wrongdoing and said she would resist extradition.

Her solicitor plans to argue that there can be no guarantee of a fair trial in Spain.

On 6 November, Mr Anwar stopped the academic going to police because of "glaring contradictions" in the arrest warrant.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clara Ponsati's solicitor Aamer Anwar (right) said she would report to police at 11:00 BST

Mr Anwar said the warrant was translated by a senior judge, Pablo Llarena, and the UK authorities were seeking clarifications on the 59-page document.

He said: "There appear to be glaring contradictions contained in a 'rambling' warrant stretching to some 59 pages, which jumps from 'rebellion' to 'sedition', whilst Clara Ponsati is accused of sedition she is only briefly mentioned on two pages, with no clarity as to her role.

"We note the warrant begins with the activities of the 'independence' movement in December 2012, however Clara Ponsati only returned to become education minister on July 14th 2017.

"The warrant has now been returned to Spain seeking clarification."

Following clarification from Judge Llarena, it has finally been accepted by the UK authorities for execution.

The latest European warrant was issued after a previous warrant was withdrawn last summer.

The development comes after nine Catalan leaders were convicted of sedition over their role in the 2017 referendum.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Riot police in Barcelona tried to disperse protesters who set up burning barricades last month

Protests erupted in Barcelona last month after they were sentenced to between nine and 13 years in prison by Spain's Supreme Court.

Prosecutors argued that the unilateral declaration of independence was an attack on the Spanish state and accused some of those involved of a serious act of rebellion.

They also said separatist leaders had misused public funds while organising the 2017 referendum.