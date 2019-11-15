Scotland

Scotland's papers: Child cancer death and Rangers tax 'fury'

  • 15 November 2019
Image caption The Herald leads with a political row over the death of a child cancer patient. The paper says Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman has "serious questions" to answer after saying she knew in September that the child had died after contracting an infection possibly linked to water at a Glasgow hospital, but did not make it public.
Image caption The Scotsman says Labour MSP Anas Sarwar has demanded a full public inquiry into the case, saying the parents of the child who died "had the right to know what had happened". Mr Sarwar says the case is not "just a scandal", but a "heartbreaking human tragedy".
Image caption The Sun leads with a fresh twist on the Rangers tax case which led to the club's collapse in 2012. The paper says "raging" Rangers fans, former players and staff have blasted a "taxman blunder" which is said to have over-estimated the Ibrox club's HMRC debt by up to £50m.
Image caption The Times focuses on the general election campaign trail. It leads with Labour's proposal to part-nationalise Britain's broadband network and offer free internet access to every household and business. The paper says shadow chancellor John McDonnell will later outline the party's most radical policy of the election campaign to date, committing £20.3bn to the project.
Image caption The i leads on the same announcement and notes that tech companies would "foot the bill" under Labour's plans. "Other countries are having these visions and we are not", it quotes Mr McDonnell as saying.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on criticism of Jeremy Corbyn by candidates hoping to become MPs for Labour. The paper describes the remarks, which it says it uncovered on social media and in articles, as a "fresh humiliation" for the Labour leader.
Image caption The Daily Express also hits out at the Labour leader. It says Mr Corbyn continued his "shambolic" election tour of Scotland by vowing to deny the Scottish government the power to stage indyref2 in the first two years of Labour winning power at Westminster. The paper says Mr Corbyn was branded a "clear and present danger" to the future of the UK after he described himself as a socialist rather than a unionist.
Image caption The National focuses on an open letter from three high-profile defectors from the Labour party to the SNP urging voters to follow their lead. Tommy Sheppard, Jeane Freeman and Anne McTaggart say traditional Labour voters can help the SNP "lock the Tories out of Downing Street" at the 12 December general election.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Nigel Farage threatened to report the Conservatives to the police after accusing Downing Street of offering Brexit Party candidates jobs and peerages to withdraw from the general election. The Brexit Party leader claimed the Tories were guilty of "corruption of the worst level", alleging the party had offered eight peerages. No 10 has categorically denied any inducements were offered.
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition leads with the father of a man who was killed by a drink driver warning that he could cause another death. The 32-year-old driver, from Cardenden in Fife, was jailed for five years in 2012 but was caught over the limit and behind the wheel again in August.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with plans to turn the Highland estate owned by Mohamed Al Fayed into a multi-million-pound luxury holiday village. Leisure company Natural Land wants to build 140 lodges and "eco lodges" as well as a micro-brewery, hotel, farm shop, cafe and gym.