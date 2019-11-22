Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 15 - 22 November

  • 22 November 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 - 22 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Mountains in the distance with clouds around them Image copyright Yvonne Carroll
Image caption The mountains of Lochinver captured by Yvonne Carroll on the Drumbeg Loop.
A close up of a female alpaca, looking at the camera Image copyright Annie Shanahan
Image caption Annie Shanahan made friends with this female alpaca in Fife.
A long-exposure shot down Princes St with lights from passing care blended together Image copyright Dave Stewart
Image caption The Edinburgh markets are in full swing in this long-exposure shot from Dave Stewart.
A climber near the top of a snow-capped hill. Image copyright Barbara Sandford
Image caption Barbara Sandford sent in this picture from near the top of Ben Mor Coigach in the North West Highlands.
A wintery park in the morning sunrise . Image copyright Donald Mustarde
Image caption Levengrove Park in Dumbarton looked very wintry in the morning in this picture from Donald Mustarde.
A woodland path with trees on either side creating a tunnel effect. Image copyright Steve Watson
Image caption Steve Watson sent this woodland path looking like a tunnel in Barony Castle, Peebles.
Red sky over a river with swans in the water. Image copyright Alison Rumblex
Image caption An dramatic red sky over the river Tyne in Haddington, captured by Alison Rumblex.
A snow covered field. Image copyright Maxwell Andrews
Image caption Maxwell Andrews captured this cold winter morning near the Monadhliath Mountains near Errogie in the Highlands.
A landscape with snow on hills. Image copyright Dave McGarvie
Image caption A wee touch of winter in the Borders, with snow on top of Glentress, sent in by Dave McGarvie.
A deer looking at a camera. Image copyright Rhoda Milligan
Image caption Rhoda Milligan met this curious deer at Kingshouse in Glencoe.
A woman walks along the pier with the sea below. Image copyright Cynthia Grant
Image caption Braving the traditional pier walk on Remembrance Day weekend in St. Andrews, sent by Cynthia Grant.
A road with mountains surrounding it. Image copyright Stuart Gray
Image caption Stuart Gray captured the A82 disappearing into the distance just north of Glencoe village.
A cross and stone covered in ice. Image copyright Grant McIntyre
Image caption The summit of Driesh, Glen Clova, taken on a winters day by Grant McIntyre.
A loch with snow capped hills in the distance. Image copyright Jamie Johnston
Image caption Jamie Johnston took this the shores of Loch Venachar, on the way to walk up Ben A'an.
Sun lights up the loch. Image copyright Rob Aitchison
Image caption Amazing November weather at Loch Etive, sent in by Rob Aitchison.
A valley covered in cloud. Image copyright Donald Beaton
Image caption Donald Beaton captured these contrasting colours after climbing out of the mist, up Glen Affric at sunrise.
A robin on a tree with hills in the background. Image copyright Natalie Cozzolino
Image caption On their first wedding anniversary, Natalie Cozzolino and her husband spotted this robin on a walk to Finnich Glen, with Dumgoyne Hill in the background.
Sun setting lighting up a bench and forest. Image copyright Mark Reynolds
Image caption Mark Reynolds was impressed by the setting sun on the Highbridge walk just outside of Spean Bridge.
A train leaving the station with Edinburgh clear in the background. Image copyright Max Blinkhorn
Image caption Old and new could be the theme of this shot of a train leaving Waverley station, sent in by Max Blinkhorn.
The legs of a climber just visible in first-person view up a snowy mountain. Image copyright Matthew Boyle
Image caption Time for a lunch break between Beinn Ghlas and Ben Lawers, sent by Matthew Boyle.
A view of the barracks with the sun in the background. Image copyright Ian Sanderson
Image caption Ruthven Barracks, in Kingussie in the morning sun, sent in by Ian Sanderson.
Fog covers sections of the two bridges. Image copyright Arthur Allan
Image caption Arthur Allan took a shot of the fog over the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.
A mountain reflection in the loch. Image copyright Malcolm McPherson
Image caption A perfect reflection on a sunny day by Loch Muick near Ballater, sent in by Malcolm McPherson.
A red squirrel reflected in the water. Image copyright Andrew Murray
Image caption Another reflection, this time of a red squirrel at Barrhill Woods, Kirkcudbright, taken by Andrew Murray.
Rooftop landscape of Glasgow. Image copyright Stewart Medway
Image caption Stewart Medway had this wintry view across the rooftops of Glasgow from his work.
Red sky and snow on the ground with a tree in foreground. Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption A deep red backdrop for this bare branched treed, taken near Melrose in the Scottish Borders by Curtis Welsh.
A spotlight in the sky beside a monument. Image copyright Martin Robertson
Image caption A beam of light from Edinburgh Castle shone beside the Nelson Monument while Martin Robertson waited to see fireworks from Calton Hill.
Reflections over the ice on a frozen body of water. Image copyright Sandra Paton
Image caption Reflections over the ice on a frozen loch at Bowhill in the Scottish Borders, sent in by Sandra Paton.
A waterfall at sunset. Image copyright John Duffy
Image caption John Duffy sent us this waterfall from a viewpoint in Fintry.

