People in Scotland have raised a total of £3.9m for this year's Children In Need TV appeal.

Across the UK a total of £47.9m was raised by the end of the five-hour televised appeal night on Friday.

Veteran news presenter Jackie Bird returned to the screen to host the BBC Scotland coverage from BBC's studios at Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

Children in Need, the BBC's official charity, raises money for disadvantaged young people around the UK.

It helps those experiencing poverty, with disabilities, or victims of abuse or neglect.

Image caption BBC Scotland Children in Need choir and the Scottish Symphony Orchestra performed the Emeli Sandé hit track Shine

More than 300 projects working with children and young people in Scotland have been supported by Children in Need, with an estimated 64,000 youngsters benefitting in the past year.

Friday night's show featured some of the organisations that receive funds from the charity, showing the difference it makes to children who have had a difficult start in life.

In London, the star-studded telethon was hosted by Graham Norton, Tess Daly, Mel Giedroyc and Ade Adepitan among others.

They introduced a special performance from a UK-wide choir featuring children from primary schools in in Scotland performing Cyndi Lauper's 1980s ballad True Colours.

Image caption Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle, who performed on the BBC Scotland show, urged viewers to "dig deep" for a "good cause". She said she supported Children in Need because of "the work they do and the results they achieve - its remarkable".

The BBC has been broadcasting its annual Children in Need appeal since 1980.

Last year, its all-time donations total passed the £1bn mark.

Image caption Jack and Victor and the cast from Still Game performed a sketch advising viewed how to deal with a £5 note found in a bread bin

Highlights from this year's Children in Need, including some of the best entertainment from the likes of Still Game, will be on BBC One Scotland on Sunday.

The programme, also presented by Jackie Bird, will show how money donated to Children in Need helps children and young people in Scotland and how you can still make a donation.

Children in Need - The Best Bits will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland at 16:05 on Sunday 17 November.