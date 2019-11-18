Image caption

Elsewhere, Prince Andrew's controversial BBC interview continues to make the front pages. The Sun says the prince told the Queen that his TV interview - which the paper calls "disastrous" - was "a great success". The paper describes him as "buoyant" as he attended church with Her Majesty on Sunday. Virginia Giuffre - who claims she was forced to have sex with the duke aged 17, which the duke denies - called his denials "appalling", the paper says.