Scotland's papers: Johnson 'snubs' Sturgeon and firms 'cut ties' with prince

  • 19 November 2019
Image caption The Daily Record leads with Boris Johnson blocking any future TV debate with Nicola Sturgeon over Scottish independence. The paper brands the move a "cowardly snub" by the prime minister.
Image caption The Scotsman also focuses on the SNP and Lib Dems losing a legal challenge to be included in tonight's ITV election debate between Mr Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. Mr Johnson says he would only share a stage with Nicola Sturgeon if she led the SNP at Westminster and was a candidate to be prime minister.
Image caption The Herald says Mr Johnson has made clear that he will never agree to a second Scottish independence referendum while he is prime minister. He tells the paper of his "absolute passion" for the Union and says the economic arguments for Scotland staying in it are "overwhelming".
Image caption The National also features the TV debate row, but it leads with the Conservatives' general election candidate for Aberdeen North being suspended over "unacceptable" comments about the Holocaust. The paper says Ryan Houghton, in a series of old social media posts, suggested some statements about the Nazi regime's murder of six million Jews had been "fabricated".
Image caption The i newspaper looks ahead to Tuesday's pre-election debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, which will air on ITV. The paper says Mr Corbyn is facing "pressure" to use it to boost poll ratings.
Image caption The fallout from Prince Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview lives another day on a few front pages, including the Sun's, which includes an allegation that he used a racial slur. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "We strenuously deny that these words were ever used".
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that businesses - including accountancy firm KPMG, insurance company Aon and pharmaceutical giant Astrazenec - are "deserting" Prince Andrew over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. It also reports that the duke has been accused of using a racial slur.
Image caption The Times hones in on the unease within the ranks of youth charity Outward Bound, which it says is "one of the Royal Family's favourite charities". It reports that trustees will discuss this week whether to keep the Duke of York on as patron - a position he took over from his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in March.
Image caption The Queen has "thrown her support" behind her son in the wake of the BBC interview, according to the Daily Express. It says Prince Andrew "regrets" not "expressing sympathy" for Epstein's victims.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says KPMG, one of the world's biggest accountancy firms, has pulled the plug on its sponsorship of Pitch@Palace - the duke's flagship charity initiative - with sources citing "adverse media publicity".
Image caption The Courier leads with a Tayside scientist claiming that "designer babies" could be a reality within the next two years. Abertay University's Kevin Smith admits ethical concerns still need to be overcome, but insists genetic modification offers a better way to protect people against cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia.
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star writes that "blokey banter" in the workplace has been "killed off" by "snowflakes" - the derogatory term given to younger generations who are viewed as less resilient than previous ones. It claims the majority of men are "too scared" to ask female colleagues to make their round of tea.

