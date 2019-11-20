Image copyright Google Image caption A 39-year-old man was stabbed in a close in Glenmuir Road in the Whitletts area of Ayr

A man has been left with serious injuries after he was stabbed in the stomach in Ayr.

The 39-year-old was attacked in a common close in Glenmuir Road in the Whitletts area of the town on Tuesday 19 November at 19:30.

Police said following the attack, he was taken to University Hospital Ayr, where his condition is described as "stable".

The male suspect was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.

He is described as white with a local accent.

Police are appealing for witnesses.