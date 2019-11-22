'Suzanne's Law' planned in parole reforms

Image copyright PA Media/Police Scotland Image caption The body of Suzanne Pilley was never found after her murder by David Gilroy

Killers who refuse to reveal the location of their victims' remains may not be freed from jail under proposals published by the Scottish government.

The idea is named Suzanne's Law after Suzanne Pilley, whose body is believed to have been buried in a remote part of Argyll following her murder in 2010.

David Gilroy, who was found guilty of the killing, has never said where her body could be found.

The move is one of a number of proposals to reform the parole system.

The others include the introduction of GPS technology to monitor offenders in the community which could allow exclusion zones for offenders to be more effectively enforced.

What reforms are proposed?

Allowing the Parole Board to take into account a prisoner's failure to disclose the location of a victim's body when deciding whether or not to grant parole

Victims to be allowed to attend parole hearings

Greater use of electronic tagging of prisoners released on parole, including GPS monitoring capabilities

Allowing the Parole Board to consider the safety and welfare of victims and their families

Ensuring licence conditions are fully explained to prisoners before they are released and they understand the consequences of breaching their conditions

'Fair and robust'

Image copyright PA Image caption Helen McCourt was murdered by Ian Simms in Billinge, Merseyside, in 1988

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said Scotland had a fair and robust parole system but victims and their families could feel left out.

He said the proposals would give victims a greater voice in the parole process and take their safety and welfare into account.

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said bereaved families had been campaigning for the introduction of Suzanne's Law.

In England, the mother of murder victim Helen McCourt has said she is "horrified" that her daughter's killer will be freed despite never revealing where his victim's body is.

Ian Simms was jailed in 1989 for murdering 22-year-old Helen and his seventh application for parole has "met the test for release".

Helen's mother Marie has been campaigning for Helen's Law and the parents of murdered Edinburgh book-keeper Suzanne Pilley also campaigned for a similar change to Scots law.

The proposal to ensure licence conditions are fully explained to prisoners before they are released follows a number of high-profile cases in which prisoners released on parole have carried out further serious offences.

Among them was the case of James Wright, who had removed an electronic tag he was wearing, having been released early from prison.

In July 2017 he stabbed student Craig McClelland to death in an unprovoked attack in Foxbar, Renfrewshire, and was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

Craig's family called for a full public inquiry to be held automatically if a tagged offender carried out a murder.

What is parole?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Government is to explore possibility of making greater use of electronic tagging

Parole is a system which allows prisoners to be released back into the community on licence before the end of the sentence laid down by the courts - or at the end of a "punishment part" in the case of a life sentence.

The Parole Board for Scotland is an independent body which makes recommendations on the release of prisoners. It makes these decisions based on a rigorous risk assessment process.

Public protection is the Parole Board's primary concern and the board must be satisfied the prisoner no longer poses a risk to the public before they can be released.

If an offender on licence commits a further offence, or behaves in way which breaches their licence before the period of their sentence has expired, they can be immediately recalled to prison to serve the remainder of it.