Scotland

Scotland's papers: Alex Salmond sex assault charges denial

  • 22 November 2019
Image caption Alex Salmond's appearance in court in Edinburgh on Thursday hits the headlines on Scotland's Friday front pages. The Scotsman leads with a zoomed-in shot of the former first minister's face outside the High Court. The headline "Salmond: The charges" relates to the total of 14 charges which were denied by Mr Salmond.
Image caption "In the dock" says the Daily Record's headline as it also lists the charges which became known after the brief appearance in front of judge Lady Dorrian. They include one attempted rape, one intent to rape, 10 sexual assaults and two indecent assaults, all of which are denied by Mr Salmond.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail goes with the same headline and promises eight pages of reports and analysis on the brief court appearance. It reports that the 64-year-old arrived at court with his two sisters Gail and Margaret before entering a plea of not guilty to all charges.
Image caption The Scottish Sun goes into more detail on the charges, reporting that an alleged attempted rape happened in June 2014 at the first minister's official Bute House residence in Edinburgh. The other alleged offences involve various locations between June 2008 and November 2014.
Image caption The Herald chooses a photograph of Mr Salmond making a statement to members of the media outside the High Court in Edinburgh after the court hearing. He told reporters he had entered a plea of not guilty and would defend himself "vigorously" during the trial.
Image caption The National also leads with the legal hearing. It also reports on Thursday evening's annual Politician of the Year awards.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports "full details" of the 14 charges lodged against Alex Salmond. Using information from from the charge sheet, it reports that the claims made involve 10 women over a period of six years and also reports on the statement made by the former MP and MSP outside court in which he said: "I am innocent".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition also leads with Mr Salmond, saying a trial date has been set for 9 March 2020. The front page also has a story about Prince Andrew, claiming the Duke of York is "refusing to drop" his Pitch@Palace events despite withdrawing from public life.
Image caption "Defiant Salmond denies rape bid", says The Courier's headline on Friday. It reports that the trial next year may last up to four weeks. It also publishes a graphic photograph of a young woman involved in a biting attack in a nightclub, which is reported on inside the paper.
Image copyright P&J
Image caption It's the same lead story on the front of the P&J. The paper also reports on the Labour party manifesto launch which took place on Thursday with implications for the Aberdeen area.
Image caption Arms stretched to the sky, Jeremy Corbyn makes the front page of The Times. The headline "Corbyn hails £83bn dream spending plan" refers to the Labour manifesto launch which took place on Thursday.
Image caption And the Edinburgh Evening News turns its attention to the campaign to save Gorgie City Farm. It reports a "heartfelt thank you" from staff at the farm after its future was secured with funding from Edinburgh Council. It follows a successful fundraising campaign which was boosted by an anonynmous donation of £20,000 this week.

