Scotland's papers: Johnson's £3bn Scots 'windfall' and Trident 'red line'

  • 25 November 2019
Image caption The Herald leads with Boris Johnson launching the Conservatives' general election manifesto, with a headline pledge to recruit an extra 50,000 nurses in England over fire years. The Scottish Tories said this would mean a £3.1bn knock-on "windfall" for the Scottish government, thanks to the Barnett Formula rules.
Image caption The Daily Mail takes the same line, as it says Mr Johnson has vowed to drag Scotland "out of years of uncertainty and division". The prime minister also reaffirmed his pledge not to allow a second Scottish independence referendum, but to make people more proud of the Union and their Scottish identity.
Image caption The Scotsman focuses on Nicola Sturgeon setting out the SNP's "red lines" for any future negotiations with Labour on forming a government. The first minister has said scrapping the UK's Trident nuclear weapons system and guaranteeing indyref2 are "top of the list".
Image caption The Daily Express leads with Health Secretary Jeane Freeman refusing to quit over the patient infection crisis at a Glasgow hospital. It comes as an NHS whistleblower has claimed 10 new cases of infections linked to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital's water system were identified as far back as 2016.
Image caption The Tory-supporting Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson's plans for spending amount to the biggest Tory rise in state expenditure, as a proportion of GDP, since Harold Macmillan. Despite this, it adds, Conservative spending pledges are "dwarfed" by those of Labour.
Image caption The Times says the NHS is at the heart of the Tory manifesto. It hails policies to boost nursing numbers, GP appointments and renovate hospitals as key pledges in the Tory campaign, and draws attention to Mr Johnson's claim that the election is the most critical in modern memory.
Image caption The i describes the Tory manifesto as a slimmed-down "health and safety" document designed to avoid big policy pledges - which, it says, caused damage to the last Conservative election campaign in 2017.
Image caption The Sun has an interview with the father of murdered Arlene Fraser, in which he says he would accept her killer husband being freed from jail if he revealed where her body was dumped. Nat Fraser is serving life for the murder of mother-of-two Arlene 21 years ago. It is claimed he paid a hitman £15,000 to kill her.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a dedicated police squad being set up to identify child trafficking gangs who are smuggling Vietnamese youngsters into Scotland. The papers says that, in recent weeks, 10 children from Vietnam have approached the authorities in Edinburgh asking for help.
Image caption The National says the BBC has been accused of bias following its Question Time leaders debate, amid claims that laughter aimed at Boris Johnson was edited out of subsequent news reports.
Image caption Jeremy Clarkson "admitting global warming is real" makes the Daily Star's lead story. The revelation for the Grand Tour presenter came after a jet boat trip on a lake in Cambodia which he says was more like a "puddle", the paper reports.
Image caption The Courier says crime in Dundee is rising faster than anywhere else in Scotland. New figures show that sex crimes and robberies have risen sharply with the city is "close to catching up on Glasgow" as the country's crime capital.

