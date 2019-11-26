Image caption McIntosh was convicted last year of the attempted murder of Linda McDonald

There were no warning signs to predict that a convicted killer would carry out a brutal attack on a woman while on home leave, a review has found.

Robbie McIntosh, 32, battered Linda McDonald with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods, Dundee, in August 2017.

McIntosh had been jailed for life in 2002 for stabbing a dog walker to death on Dundee Law when he was 15 years old.

He was being prepared for possible release on parole at the time of the 2017 attack.

A multi-agency report said McIntosh had not shown any "violent behaviours or attitudes" that would have suggested an attack was imminent or could have been predicted.

The review was carried out by the multi-agency public protection arrangements (Mappa), which includes members from the police, local authorities, health board and Scottish Prison Service (SPS).

Image caption McIntosh was jailed for life in 2002 for stabbing Anne Nicoll to death

It was commissioned to consider the circumstances of McIntosh's offence and identify "any necessary improvements to public protection arrangements".

Independent reviewer Mark Cooper found there were flaws within the balance of information shared to assess risk, particularly from the SPS to Scottish Ministers when applying for approval for home leave.

At the time of the attack in 2017, McIntosh had been allowed home leave in preparation for being considered for parole.

He had been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison in 2002 after being found guilty of murder.

McIntosh stabbed 34-year-old civil servant Anne Nicoll almost 30 times during the attack in Dundee in 2001.

Linda McDonald had been walking her dog in Tempeton Woods in August 2017 when she was attacked by McIntosh.

He fled after being disturbed by two dog walkers who had heard Mrs McDonald screaming. She sustained multiple injuries including two skull fractures.

McIntosh admitted attempted murder and was given an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR), which means he will be supervised for the rest of his life.

Mrs McDonald's husband Matthew has criticised the decision to grant McIntosh home leave and said the attack had "turned our family's life upside down".