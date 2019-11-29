Image caption

The i says leaked documents showed NHS bosses were warned of potential contamination three times - in 2015, 2017 and 2018. An independent assessment conducted as patients started arriving at Glasgow's "super hospital" raised a series of concerns about the risk of Legionella and other deadly bacteria. It described five of the eight plant rooms supplying water to the rest of the hospital as "high risk" and also highlighted the presence of pipework "deadlegs" where water can stagnate.