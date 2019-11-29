Scotland

Scotland's papers: Hospital infection 'warning' and wind farm anger

  • 29 November 2019
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a report into safety checks carried out at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital four years ago which warned of a "high risk" of infection through the water system. Inspectors also found problems in 2017 - the year 10-year-old patient Milly Main died from an infection picked up after she was treated for cancer.
Image caption The Scotsman says the "damning" report highlighted safety concerns before the "super hospital" was officially opened in 2015. Milly Main's mother Kimberly Darroch has said she is "100%" certain that dirty water caused the infection which led to her daughter's death.
Image caption Staff raised concerns about infections in the children's cancer ward at the QEUH in 2017, according to The Daily Express. It says it is still unclear whether SNP ministers were aware of the problems at the hospital and the adjoining Royal Hospital for Children at the time.
Image caption The i says leaked documents showed NHS bosses were warned of potential contamination three times - in 2015, 2017 and 2018. An independent assessment conducted as patients started arriving at Glasgow's "super hospital" raised a series of concerns about the risk of Legionella and other deadly bacteria. It described five of the eight plant rooms supplying water to the rest of the hospital as "high risk" and also highlighted the presence of pipework "deadlegs" where water can stagnate.
Image caption The Herald leads with union bosses saying Scotland has missed out on hundreds of millions of pounds of work in the creation of one of the country's biggest offshore wind farms to overseas firms. It concerns work on the £2bn Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm off the Fife coast, awarded by EDF, the French state energy giant.
Image caption However, The Courier take a different stance as it says hundreds of jobs will be created in Tayside and Fife as production on the £1.8bn offshore wind farm begins.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the SNP dropping its general election candidate in the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath seat after allegations of anti-Semitism were made against him. The party axed Neale Hanvey a day after SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon condemned Jeremy Corbyn for failing to address anti-Semitism in the Labour party.
Image caption "Tories threaten 'biased' Channel 4", declares the Daily Telegraph, which reports Conservative fury at a decision to "ice block" Boris Johnson on the broadcaster's leaders' climate debate. Tory sources warned of a "day of reckoning" for C4 if the party wins a majority.
Image caption The National claims "desperate Unionists" have launched a tactical voting bid to thwart SNP gains at the general election. It says the Scotland in Union group has urged voters to stop the SNP's "Scexit obsession" by backing candidates who support keeping the UK together.
Image caption "Still no justice" is the Sun's main headline as it reports the acquittal of Hillsborough police commander David Duckenfield of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 football fans in 1989. The paper points out the Hillsborough investigation has cost £60m. "Shame on our nation", it adds.

