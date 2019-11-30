Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Horror' and 'heroes' on London Bridge

  • 30 November 2019
Image caption The majority of the front pages lead on the stabbing attack at London Bridge, which resulted in the deaths of two members of the public, and a further three people being injured. The Scottish Daily Mail praises the "bravery" of members of the public who witnessed the attack and tried to stop the attacker.
Image caption The Times reports that the suspect was a "convicted terrorist" who had been "released from jail after agreeing to his movements being monitored".
Image caption The Daily Record also applauds the "heroes of London Bridge" and carries a picture of the attacker being held down by members of the public.
Image caption The Sun reports that six City workers "selflessly risked their lives" to tackle the suspect. The BBC has blurred the image of one individual who helped apprehend the attacker at the request of the Metropolitan Police.
Image caption The Daily Express hones in on the "horror" of the attack, also hailing "the heroes who stood up to terror".
Image caption The Herald carries comments from Boris Johnson who hailed the bravery of both the emergency services and members of the public during the incident.
Image caption The i focuses on the 'heroes' who tackled the terrorist but also reports that the attacker Usman Khan was wearing hoax suicide vest.
Image caption The Daily Star also splashes on the incident and includes a picture of the fake suicide vest worn by the terrorist.
Image caption Away from the London Bridge attack, the Scotsman leads with a story about whether Boris Johnson will take part in general election TV interview with the BBC.
Image caption The Courier leads with the conviction of a man who murdered a Fife mother by bludgeoning her to death with a claw hammer. Aaron Donald, 28, struck the back of Claire Turnbull's head eight times with the weapon, shattering her skull in the attack in Blairhall near Dunfermline.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with the jailing of the former secretary of Highland league team Forres Mechanics for indecently assaulting two teenagers. John Henderson, 78, was sent to prison for 292 day for the historical sex crimes.
Image caption Pro-independence title The National leads with a front page aimed at people who voted no in the 2014 independence referendum.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites