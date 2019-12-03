Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The family of David McArthur said they were devastated by his death

Police have identified a man who died after being hit by a van in Fife.

David McArthur was struck by a white Ford Transit van outside a Tesco Express supermarket in Cardenden just after 20:00 on Thursday.

The family of the 43-year-old from Lochgelly said they were devastated by the news of his death.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision which happened on Station Road, near the Gammie Place junction.

In a statement, Mr McArthur's family said: "We are all devastated by the news, no words can describe how much we will miss him. We love you Dave."

Meanwhile Police Scotland have appealed for assistance from anyone with information about the incident.

Sgt Alastair Purvis said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr McArthur's family and friends.

"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and we would urge anyone who has information but has not yet spoken to an officer to come forward. We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our enquiries so far."