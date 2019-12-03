Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In science, Scotland's performance slipped seven points in the PISA ratings

Scotland has been given a mixed report in an important piece of international research on education.

The Pisa report measures the performance of 600,000 15-year-olds worldwide.

Since the last report Scotland's performance in reading has improved but it has slipped back in maths and science.

The Scottish government is expected to comment later.

The Pisa report is not definitive and the system has many critics within education.

But it offers one way of comparing the education systems in different countries and can influence policymakers.

Scotland's performance in the Pisa data published in 2016 caused a political row. At that time, Scotland was classed as average in all three subject areas for the first time.

Scotland's score in reading rose from 493 in the last data to 504 this time.

'Culturally neutral'

Compared to the other home nations, it was ahead of Wales and Northern Ireland but slightly behind England.

Performance in maths slipped by two points against 2016 - the figure was behind both England and Northern Ireland.

In science, performance slipped seven points - the total was notably behind England and slightly behind Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Getty Images

In 2016, Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney said the results made for uncomfortable reading and said they showed that radical reform was needed.

The Pisa testing system was set up in 2000 among countries from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The initials stand for Programme for International Student Assessment and is designed to examine how 15-year-olds can apply what they have learned in school to real life situations.

Pupils are asked to use their skills of reasoning, interpretation and problem solving rather than simply remembering facts.

The questions are designed to be "culturally neutral" so youngsters in particular countries are not at an unfair advantage or disadvantage.

Scotland's performance in all three subject areas ranks well behind where it stood in 2000.

What's the picture within the UK?

Within the UK's four devolved education systems, England was the highest achiever in all three subjects.

Wales remained the lowest performing within the UK for all subjects, with Scotland better than Northern Ireland at reading and Northern Ireland outperforming Scotland at maths and science.

In reading tests, Wales scored below the average for OECD countries, while England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were all above average.