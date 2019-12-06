Your pictures of Scotland: 29 November - 6 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 29 November - 6 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Image copyright
Kenny Maccormack
Image caption
Kenny Maccormack's camera was starting to freeze as he captured this shot at the top of Am Bodach, near Kinlochleven in the Highlands at sunset.
Image copyright
Nick Edgington
Image caption
Nick Edgington photographed the spectacular fireworks display on St Andrews’ Night which marked the end of Oban’s Winter Festival.
Image copyright
John Wilson
Image caption
John Wilson captured these frozen pine cones in his front garden in Livingston.
Image copyright
Anthony Round
Image caption
Anthony Round used a drone to get an aerial shot of Tarbat Ness Lighthouse.
Image copyright
Alexei Borissov
Image caption
Alexei Borissov, from Edinburgh, managed to photograph a little robin as he stopped while driving through Glen Ogle, Lochearnhead.
Image copyright
Harshad Joshi
Image caption
Harshad Joshi, of Glasgow, captured the German food stand and the House of Frasers store in the city centre.
Image copyright
Martin Connell
Image caption
Martin Connell, of Bishopbriggs, photographed sons Aaron and Bradley on a cold Sunday afternoon stroll along the Forth and Clyde Canal.
Image copyright
Caroline Anderson
Image caption
Caroline Anderson took this close up of a frozen bubble.
Image copyright
Thomas Burley
Image caption
Thomas Burley, 11, lines up an approach shot on a frosty fairway at Gullane Golf Club, Edinburgh.
Image copyright
Craig Swindells
Image caption
Craig Swindells took this image of Buchanan Street in Glasgow as he walked through the box office doors of the Royal Concert Hall.
Image copyright
Andrzej Stodulski
Image caption
Andrzej Stodulski, of Inverness, took in the falconry show at Dunrobin Castle in the Highlands.
Image copyright
Fraser Darling
Image caption
Fraser Darling took this shot of a piece of ice stuck in the frozen Loch Morlich, Badenoch and Strathspey.
Image copyright
Konrad Slowick
Image caption
Konrad Slowick captured this black and white shot in a foggy Paisley.
Image copyright
Lisa McIntosh
Image caption
Lisa McIntosh, of Glasgow, photographed swans at sunset at the James Hamilton Heritage Park in East Kilbride.
Image copyright
Stuart Macfarlane
Image caption
Stuart Macfarlane captured a frozen waterfall, near Peebles.
Image copyright
Fiona Duff
Image caption
A stag outside the Morvich hostel at Kintail photographed by Fiona Duff of Beauly.
Image copyright
Neil MacNeill
Image caption
Neil MacNeill, of Edinburgh, walked up Calton Hill to catch the sunset and stayed to take this stunning view of the capital.
Image copyright
Marcin Sewera
Image caption
Marcin Sewera, of Edinburgh, spotted this icy web in Aberfoyle.
Image copyright
Lynda Wilson
Image caption
A bird (or three) in the hand by Lynda Wilson, from Arbroath.
Image copyright
Emily Malcolm
Image caption
Not what you’d expect on 1 December. Emily Malcolm photographed son Alex defying the frost on the shores of Loch Fyne - in the heated pool at Portavadie marina.
Image copyright
Ian McIntyre
Image caption
Ian McIntyre of Bo'ness, West Lothian, took this shot while hiking along the shoreline of Loch Lubnaig, near Callander.
Image copyright
Tomas Reznicek
Image caption
Tomas Reznicek, of Bishopbriggs, photographed his girlfriend taking on a trail in Fort William.
Image copyright
Ron Macdonald
Image caption
Ron Macdonald caught this Waxwing feasting on Rowan berries in Kincorth, Aberdeen.
Image copyright
Roddy Maclean
Image caption
Roddy Maclean, from the Isle of Lewis, took this early morning picture at the jetty in Uig before he went diving for scallops with his friend in Loch Roag.
Image copyright
Andrew Heaney
Image caption
Andrew Heaney captured this thirsty squirrel near Castle Douglas.
Image copyright
Barry Smith
Image caption
Barry Smith took this sunset shot on Tinto Hill, Biggar.
