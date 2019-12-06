Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 29 November - 6 December

  • 6 December 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 29 November - 6 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Sunset Image copyright Kenny Maccormack
Image caption Kenny Maccormack's camera was starting to freeze as he captured this shot at the top of Am Bodach, near Kinlochleven in the Highlands at sunset.
Fireworks, Oban Image copyright Nick Edgington
Image caption Nick Edgington photographed the spectacular fireworks display on St Andrews’ Night which marked the end of Oban’s Winter Festival.
Pine cones Image copyright John Wilson
Image caption John Wilson captured these frozen pine cones in his front garden in Livingston.
Lighthouse, Tarbat Image copyright Anthony Round
Image caption Anthony Round used a drone to get an aerial shot of Tarbat Ness Lighthouse.
Robin Image copyright Alexei Borissov
Image caption Alexei Borissov, from Edinburgh, managed to photograph a little robin as he stopped while driving through Glen Ogle, Lochearnhead.
Glasgow street view Image copyright Harshad Joshi
Image caption Harshad Joshi, of Glasgow, captured the German food stand and the House of Frasers store in the city centre.
Children walking along the Forth and Clyde canal Image copyright Martin Connell
Image caption Martin Connell, of Bishopbriggs, photographed sons Aaron and Bradley on a cold Sunday afternoon stroll along the Forth and Clyde Canal.
Frozen bubble Image copyright Caroline Anderson
Image caption Caroline Anderson took this close up of a frozen bubble.
Golf in the frost Image copyright Thomas Burley
Image caption Thomas Burley, 11, lines up an approach shot on a frosty fairway at Gullane Golf Club, Edinburgh.
Glasgow street view Image copyright Craig Swindells
Image caption Craig Swindells took this image of Buchanan Street in Glasgow as he walked through the box office doors of the Royal Concert Hall.
Falconry Image copyright Andrzej Stodulski
Image caption Andrzej Stodulski, of Inverness, took in the falconry show at Dunrobin Castle in the Highlands.
Ice stuck in a loch Image copyright Fraser Darling
Image caption Fraser Darling took this shot of a piece of ice stuck in the frozen Loch Morlich, Badenoch and Strathspey.
Paisley in the fog Image copyright Konrad Slowick
Image caption Konrad Slowick captured this black and white shot in a foggy Paisley.
Swans at sunset Image copyright Lisa McIntosh
Image caption Lisa McIntosh, of Glasgow, photographed swans at sunset at the James Hamilton Heritage Park in East Kilbride.
Frozen waterfall Image copyright Stuart Macfarlane
Image caption Stuart Macfarlane captured a frozen waterfall, near Peebles.
Stag outside the Morvich hostel at Kintail Image copyright Fiona Duff
Image caption A stag outside the Morvich hostel at Kintail photographed by Fiona Duff of Beauly.
Edinburgh Image copyright Neil MacNeill
Image caption Neil MacNeill, of Edinburgh, walked up Calton Hill to catch the sunset and stayed to take this stunning view of the capital.
Frozen web Image copyright Marcin Sewera
Image caption Marcin Sewera, of Edinburgh, spotted this icy web in Aberfoyle.
Birds Image copyright Lynda Wilson
Image caption A bird (or three) in the hand by Lynda Wilson, from Arbroath.
Boy playing under water Image copyright Emily Malcolm
Image caption Not what you’d expect on 1 December. Emily Malcolm photographed son Alex defying the frost on the shores of Loch Fyne - in the heated pool at Portavadie marina.
Bridge on the shoreline of Loch Lubnaig, near Callander Image copyright Ian McIntyre
Image caption Ian McIntyre of Bo'ness, West Lothian, took this shot while hiking along the shoreline of Loch Lubnaig, near Callander.
Biker, Fort William Image copyright Tomas Reznicek
Image caption Tomas Reznicek, of Bishopbriggs, photographed his girlfriend taking on a trail in Fort William.
Waxwing feasting on Rowan berries Image copyright Ron Macdonald
Image caption Ron Macdonald caught this Waxwing feasting on Rowan berries in Kincorth, Aberdeen.
Isle of Lewis Image copyright Roddy Maclean
Image caption Roddy Maclean, from the Isle of Lewis, took this early morning picture at the jetty in Uig before he went diving for scallops with his friend in Loch Roag.
Drinking squirrel Image copyright Andrew Heaney
Image caption Andrew Heaney captured this thirsty squirrel near Castle Douglas.
Tinto Hill, Biggar Image copyright Barry Smith
Image caption Barry Smith took this sunset shot on Tinto Hill, Biggar.

