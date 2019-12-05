Image copyright Google Image caption Sam Imrie is accused of targeting the Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes

A man has appeared in court accused of preparing acts of terror, including planning an attack on an Islamic centre in Fife.

Sam Imrie, 22, is also said to have made social media posts "glorifying terrorist acts" committed by others, including Anders Brevik.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June 2018 and July 2019.

Mr Imrie, who denied the charges at the High Court in Glasgow, is due to stand trial in June 2020.

Prosecutors also allege that the accused was offensive towards Muslim and Jewish communities as well as "encouraging acts of violence and threats".

Having weapons

Sam Imrie faces accusations that he made online statements that he "intended to stream live footage of an incident" and that he was going to "carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre" in Glenrothes.

The accused is said to have turned up there with a petrol can, carried out "observations", made recordings on his mobile phone and repeatedly attempted to get in.

He is further accused of having weapons which he called his "arsenal" including nunchucks, a hammer, knives and a rifle scope.

It is claimed he also compiled details of "terrorist attacks on places of worship".

The charge claims that the 22-year-old was in possession of neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim material.

Further claims include an allegation that he started a fire at Strathore Lodge in Thornton, Fife and uploaded footage of it online.

A third charge alleges he had a copy of "The Great Replacement" by Brenton Tarrant - who is accused of killing 51 people in New Zealand - as well as Anders Brevik's "2083 - a European Declaration of Independence".

Brevik is currently serving 21 years for killing 77 people in two terror attacks in Norway in 2011.

All three charges are under the Terrorism Act.

Sam Imrie faces further accusations of wilful fire-raising, possessing indecent images and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

His QC Jim Keegan pled not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.