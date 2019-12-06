Scotland

The papers: Oil and gas emissions warning and police watchdog boss quits

  • 6 December 2019
Image caption The Herald leads with a warning from environmental campaigners that the UK's contribution to tackling climate change is being undermined by expanding oil and gas production. A report for the Global Gas and Oil Network (GGON), a coalition of environmental charities, says further extraction in Scotland would nearly quadruple the UK's fossil fuel-related climate emissions.
Image caption The Scotsman focuses on the resignation of the chairwoman of Scotland's police watchdog. The paper says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed claims by opposition leaders that there is a "toxic mix of chaos" in the police service.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the same story, saying Prof Susan Deacon took an "extraordinary broadside against the SNP" when she stepped down as chairwoman of the Scottish Police Authority. Ms Deacon attacked "government interference" and condemned "fundamentally flawed" structures in the authority, which was set up six years ago after the formation of a single Scottish police force.
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page shows London Bridge terror attack victim Jack Merritt with John Crilly, a former prisoner who he was mentoring. The paper adds that Crilly fought back against attacker Usman Khan with a fire extinguisher after seeing Mr Merritt being stabbed. Crilly had his murder conviction quashed in 2018 after 13 years in prison and is on parole for manslaughter.
Image caption Scottish Tory MPs will play a "vital role" in deciding Britain's prime minister, according to The Times. The paper highlights a survey which suggests Boris Johnson could expect to have eight Conservative MPs from north of the border after the general election.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph splashes with a submission by the Jewish Labour Movement to the anti-Semitism investigation. Jeremy Corbyn says processes in Labour to deal with allegations have "improved a great deal" and that he "completely rejected" allegations he had made the party "a welcoming refuge for anti-Semites".
Image caption The Daily Express' front page focuses on a letter from Boris Johnson to Mr Corbyn challenging him on his Brexit policy ahead of a head-to-head leaders' debate on the BBC on Friday. The prime minister has accused the Labour leader of a plan to "fiddle" a second referendum.
Image caption The National says the SNP have warned that the BBC must not "squeeze them out of the picture" in the final days of campaigning before the general election. The paper says its own research found the number of guest slots for the SNP and LibDems were tied across the regulated election period which began on 6 November.
Image caption The Daily Star reports Dawn French and Lenny Henry's daughter has appeared in court charged with harassment of her ex-boyfriend. Billie Henry denied a charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, the paper says.
Image caption The Courier focuses on a court hearing how a Fife man planned to film an attack on an Islamic centre. It says the 22-year-old from Glenrothes is accused of having an "arsenal" of weapons, including knives, and a rifle scope. The paper also reports on the death of former wrestling champion Andy Robin, who grabbed national attention in the 1980s as the "adopted father" of his pet bear Hercules.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports on Highlands and Islands Enterprise announcing it is commissioning a study into its "renewable energy options". It comes as the owners of the Cairngorm ski resort refused to rule out building wind farms o the site as part of its renewable energy drive.

