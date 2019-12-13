Scotland

Exit poll forecast: Conservative majority

After 14 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Plaid Cymru Others
Seats 4 10 0 0 0 0
Change +1 -1 - - - -

Latest election headlines

  1. LATEST
    Exit poll forecast: Con 368 seats, Lab 191, Lib Dems 13, SNP 55, Plaid 3, Green 1, Brexit 0, Others 19
  2. LATEST
    Find the result forecast for your seat
  3. RESULT
    01:18 Wansbeck LAB HOLD
  4. RESULT
    01:15 Broxbourne CON HOLD
Live reporting Results in full About these results

Scotland's papers: Early reaction to predicted results

  • 13 December 2019
Image caption "Scotland is a different country" says The National which features a smiling picture of SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon as the exit poll for the 2019 general election predicts her party will win 55 seats.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Boris Johnson is set for a "thumping win" with a predicted majority of 86.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says the exit poll verdict is good news for both the Conservatives and the SNP but says Jeremy Corbyn is facing a "Labour disaster".
Image caption "Johnson's election gamble pays off" is the Scotsman's headline.
Image caption The Herald's front page, based on the exit poll, says a "constitutional crisis" looms over Scottish independence and Labour is facing "humiliating defeat".
Image caption The Courier suggests an SNP landslide is likely to "ramp up" demands for a second independence referendum.
Image caption The Times in Scotland says the exit poll points to a "Johnson landslide", with the Tories set for "the biggest win since Thatcher in 1987".
Image caption "Blue tide" is the headline in the i newspaper. It also says the SNP are expected to "clean up" in Scotland.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says if the exit poll predictions are correct the result would be a "blow for the union".
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News says "Boris heads back to No 10". The paper says a Tory majority will "force Brexit through".
Image caption The Press and Journal says the exit poll suggests a big win for the Conservatives, "paving the way for Brexit", as the SNP is "poised for a landslide" in Scotland.

