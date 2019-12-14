Long-running ScotRail driver dispute ends

Image copyright PA Media

A train drivers' union is claiming a victory over ScotRail in a long-running dispute over managers on trains.

The row centred on driver team managers (DTMs) covering up to three drivers' shifts a week, according to the TSSA union.

Work to rule industrial action has been ongoing since August, and last week saw more than 50 trains cancelled.

However ScotRail said the cancellations were due to driver training, not industrial action.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said, "I'm glad that ScotRail has finally come to its senses and made us an offer that is acceptable for our members.

"Abellio should never have tried to bypass proper consultation in favour of bullying our members into changing their job descriptions.

"This is good news for long-suffering passengers. Last weekend, over 50 trains were cancelled due to our work to rule and I am glad that we will now be able to lift that."

Training programme

ScotRail said the cancellations were caused by the operator's significant driver training programme ahead of Sunday's new timetable.

A spokesman said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with TSSA.

"This agreement allows us to continue to deliver the biggest driver training programme ever seen in Scotland and gives us flexibility as we provide a great service for our customers."

Cancellations led to overcrowding on some services

It is believed the original dispute involved a handful of drivers within the 5,200 workforce.

The deal reached between the TSSA and ScotRail includes a suspension of the requirement for DTMs to drive trains as a last resort until April, however they can volunteer to cover shortages on their rest days for a payment of £375.

DTMs normally work 37 hours a week over five shifts, while drivers work four shifts of 12 hours.

The union claims DTMs would have had inadequate time to carry out their own duties if they had had to cover three driver shifts a week.