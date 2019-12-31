A look back at Scotland's 2019 in tweets
Here's a look back at some of the most viewed and shared news stories in Scotland during the past year.
January
A traditional start to the year, as Shetland came alive for the Up Helly Aa fire festival.
February
It was the story of the first Scottish space pilot which took off in February.
March
Little baby Grace made quite an entrance in 2019 by being sick on the first minister.
April
April covered the two political talking points of Brexit and independence, as Nicola Sturgeon signalled her intent to call an indyref by 2021.
May
Arise, Sir Andy! In a year he was reassessing his playing options, Andy Murray was knighted for services to tennis and charity.
June
Flash flooding hit in June, turning parts of Stirling into a "water park".
July
Stealing the show in July were these new additions to the Highland wildcat family.
August
And in August it was butterflies that were in full effect.
September
Back to politics and the Court of Session ruling which began the process to declare Boris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament as unlawful.
October
Brexit, Brexit, Brexit - this time the verdict of Nicola Sturgeon on the prime minister's deal on EU withdrawal.
November
Outlander appeal shined in November, when The Nine caught up with stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.
December
And the year wound up with the promise of more Brexit and indyref wrangling to come in 2020.