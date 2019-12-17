Image caption Former Labour MSP Susan Deacon took up the role of SPA chairwoman in December 2017

The former chairwoman of the Scottish Police Authority, who resigned earlier this month, was paid £125,000, it has emerged.

The authority's annual accounts show Prof Susan Deacon received the money in the year to the end of last March.

When she was appointed in December 2017 her salary was £76,000.

But earlier this year the Scottish government asked the former health minister to spend 20 days a month in the role as opposed to 12.

Prof Deacon left the authority saying the way it had been set up to provide oversight of Police Scotland was "fundamentally flawed"

She also suggested her position had been impeded by political interference.

The public spending watchdog, Audit Scotland said in a report the SPA has overspent its budget by £36m - partly because of increased manpower costs to meet Brexit contingencies.

After a series of critical reports the Auditor General Caroline Gardner said: "There have been improvements, but considerable challenges remain.

"The SPA now needs a period of stability to build capacity and plan for a modern and financially stable police service."