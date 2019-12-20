Your pictures of Scotland: 13 - 20 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 13 and 20 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Donnie Nicolson
Donnie Nicolson
Image caption
Donnie Nicolson sends season's greetings from the top of Beinn Edra on Skye. We hope you saved some energy for Tuesday night!
June Woodward
June Woodward
Image caption
It's not every day you see the Northern Lights in Scotland. This shot taken by June Woodward in Bigton, Shetland. "We are lucky to live in an area with not much light pollution so I can view and photograph the Aurora from the relative comfort of the garden," she said.
Harshad Joshi
Harshad Joshi
Image caption
Edinburgh's Christmas markets look magical in this picture from Harshad Joshi. He said he "saw the Star Flyer was making great helical patterns" as he strolled around the markets.
Iain Wood
Iain Wood
Image caption
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Iain Wood, who snapped this "winter arch" with snow on the trees over a road near Strathaven, South Lanarkshire.
Emma Flack
Emma Flack
Image caption
Emma Flack says her "daily visitor" always makes her smile. It wouldn't be winter without the robin.
John Kay
John Kay
Image caption
The dramatic Buachaille Etive Mor, which John Kay captured while staying at Blackrock Cottage in Glencoe. You can see the cottage on the left in the foreground.
Jonathan Duckworth
Jonathan Duckworth
Image caption
Here's Ullapool's famous Creel Christmas tree. Jonathan Duckworth said: "I was on a trip up to Ullapool and had to go and see the Christmas light trail."
Gavin Allan
Gavin Allan
Image caption
Gav Allan and his friend Robbie didn't just hike up Ben Vorlich (which is difficult enough on a clear day), they camped overnight. He said the winds were up to 70mph with heavy blizzards overnight but the clouds cleared for this shot.
Jim and Lynn Nangle
Jim and Lynn Nangle
Image caption
Jim and Lynn Nangle sent us these handsome Shetland ponies, which they found on the island of Yell, Shetland. They said it was "a beautiful calm day."
Derek Robertson
Derek Robertson
Image caption
"First ski tour trip of the year to Loch Avon in the Cairngorms" for Derek Robertson.
Tanya Jeffrey
Tanya Jeffrey
Image caption
Taken by the Rannoch railway station, on the West Highland Line, Tanya Jeffrey saw a stag and some deer while she was "admiring the wintery scenery."
Simon Bienkowski
Simon Bienkowski
Image caption
An irrepressible water feature that hasn't given up for winter yet. Simon Bienkowski sent us this from Dumbreck, near Glasgow, where he is the manager of Dumbreck Football Club. A half-time metaphor for the team perhaps?
Thelma Blewitt
Thelma Blewitt
Image caption
Staying with our winter theme, passing through Carrbridge in the Highlands, Thelma Blewitt said she "had to stop by the old packhorse bridge which looked stunning in the fresh snow." Worthy of the front of any Christmas card.
Joyce Grieves
Joyce Grieves
Image caption
How many swans can you see here? Joyce said she had to stop counting, after 125. Joyce Grieves said it was a wet day in Chapelbank near Perth but "a brief few seconds of sun through the cloud gave me the chance of this capture."
Frank Urban
Frank Urban
Image caption
Climbing near Ben Ledi, Callander, Frank Urban took this amazing shot. He said "visibility was very poor through most of the walk apart from two minutes when some sunlight broke through."
Samuel Huskisson
Samuel Huskisson
Image caption
Peering through the branches, 12-year-old Samuel Huskisson sent us this wintery shot.
Catriona McDougall
Catriona McDougall
Image caption
The decorated pillars at the Dome on George Street, with some extra decoration from the runners in Catriona McDougall's social fitness class that meets in the very early morning on Calton Hill, Edinburgh.
Patricia Dunn
Patricia Dunn
Image caption
A calm pier in Culross, Fife, looking across the Forth towards Grangemouth. A lovely shot from Patricia Dunn.
Paul Haverstock
Paul Haverstock
Image caption
Low cloud and an obscure sun, in this stunning view of Kilncadzow, looking over the valley towards Lanark. Taken by Paul Haverstock.
Jenny Jin
Jenny Jin
Image caption
Jenny Jin took this dramatic shot on Skye. She sent it in all the way from Australia.
Chris Gurney
Chris Gurney
Image caption
On a winter walk up Ben Nevis, Fort William, Chris Gurney saw this Snow Bunting sitting on top of the summit cairn. He said: "At the time I thought this must have made it the highest bird in the UK that wasn't flying."
Francis McCafferty
Francis McCafferty
Image caption
A frosty morning in Alva, Clackmannanshire, sent in by Francis McCafferty.
Rebecca Hourston
Rebecca Hourston
Image caption
Another Christmas card contender, this time from Rebecca Hourston in Ballater, Royal Deeside, in the foothills of Lochnagar. Rebecca said the village looks a lot like a "a bubbling cauldron below the snowline."
Ushka Davies
Ushka Davies
Image caption
"We had quite a bit of snow late morning," said Ushka Davies, who sent us this this view from her house in Inverness looking south west towards the Monadhlaith Mountains.
Mark Reynolds
Mark Reynolds
Image caption
Old friends hanging out in this colourful photo of some wet pigeons in a car park in Glasgow, taken by Mark Reynolds.
Susie Hamilton
Susie Hamilton
Image caption
Here we are on the 14th green at Stirling Golf Club, which Susie Hamilton's husband took on his walk with the dog around Kings Park.
Jim Divine
Jim Divine
Image caption
Suilven in Lochinver on a stormy afternoon, taken by Jim Divine.
Andrew Purvis
Andrew Purvis
Image caption
Loch Lomond, from the summit of a wintry Ben Lomond at sunrise. Andrew Purvis said "It was worth the early start for a different perspective on the view from my local Munro"
Sharon Dalgoutte
Sharon Dalgoutte
Image caption
Another robin, because it really isn't winter without them. This one's from Sharon Dalgoutte, who said: "I caught this cheeky Robin in the first frost of the season at Eglington Country Park in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire."
Annette Walczynska
Annette Walczynska
Image caption
To end our Christmas gallery, Annette Walczynska took this while she was decorating the tree with her grandson in Edinburgh.
