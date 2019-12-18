Fishing quotas to see big cuts in cod landings

Image copyright Getty Images

There is to be a significant cut in the cod which can be legally caught by Scottish fishermen next year.

Talks on fishing quotas for 2020 concluded in Brussels early on Wednesday.

Representatives of Scottish trawlermen had agreed to a 50% reduction in the cod catch in an effort to preserve stocks.

Mike Park of the Scottish White Fish Producers Association said the next year would be "extremely challenging".

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: "It's a stock that's quite prolific in the northern North Sea.

"There's been significant changes over the whole of the North Sea but essentially next year that will cause the fleet problems which is now our focus to try and resolve that."

Britain is preparing to leave the Common Fisheries Policy regime as a result of Brexit.

Mr Park said he had hoped the European Commission would have allowed a more gradual reduction in the total allowable catch.

He added: "In the next year, as the UK prepares to leave the Common Fisheries Policy, it is vital that the right scientific work is done to improve our understanding of the current status of the stock to enable better decisions to be taken on fishing opportunities for 2021."