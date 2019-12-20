Scotland

Scotland's papers: ScotRail fines and fresh indyref2 drive

  • 20 December 2019
Image caption The fallout from the decision to end Abellio ScotRail's contract early continues with The Herald reporting that the firm has paid out more than £11.4m in performance penalties since it took over the franchise from First in 2015.
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's call for the transfer of powers to Holyrood to allow another referendum on independence makes the front page of the i. The paper reports a document containing her arguments and draft legislation to transfer powers has been sent to the UK government.
Image caption Ms Sturgeon said there was an "unarguable" mandate for a new vote after her SNP won 48 of Scotland's 59 seats in last week's general election, according to The Scotsman. Downing Street will "stand firm" on its opposition to the move, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph characterises the move as Ms Sturgeon launching a "neverendum" campaign after she refused to rule out repeated independence referendum votes.
Image caption The National also features the push for a second independence referendum and reports Ms Sturgeon made the argument that the transfer of powers is about Scotland having a choice over its future.
Image caption The Daily Express reports on the state opening of parliament where it says Boris Johnson gave "a hint of the scale of his ambition" when he "insisted he had a vision for the next decade" and promised a "new golden age".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the Scottish government plans to make more use of electronic monitoring for criminals.
Image caption The front page of the Daily Record features a story about a police officer who tried to dupe a colleague into quitting the force after sending her a fake job offer.
Image caption The Times reports that traders who had early access to Bank of England press conferences before they were broadcast because of a security breach "had been openly boasting of making 'plenty' of money". Critics claim the Bank should have been aware of the risks, the paper says.
Image caption The Courier splashes on two new routes for Dundee Airport with flights to London City and Belfast being introduced next year.
Image caption Highland councillors have been forced to call in the police due to the scale of abuse and threats they are facing online, the Press and Journal reports.
Image caption The Daily Star displays an image of a "couple" on the back seat of a bus to Prestwich in Greater Manchester.

