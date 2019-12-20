What's gone wrong with CalMac's new ferries?
Four years late and £100m over budget. The deal to build two new CalMac ferries for Arran and the Hebrides has run into serious trouble.
Back in 2015, the £97m order was seen as a lifeline for Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow - the last commercial yard on the Clyde which had been rescued by industrialist Jim McColl the previous year.
Four years later that contract has dragged the yard back into administration. The yard has been nationalised and the final cost of building the ferries will be at least double the original estimate.
So what's gone wrong? You'll get very different answers to that question, depending on who you're talking to.
The Scottish government's view
Ministers have just published email correspondence and a report by marine engineer Tim Hair - the "turnaround manager" appointed after they took the shipyard into public ownership.
He blames an "immature design" along with poor project management and cost controls. Here are some of the key points.
- The basic design of the two ships has still not been approved by the customer, insurers or regulators. This is several years behind schedule and "a key cause of rework on the vessels".
- The detailed design work was subcontracted to a firm in Portugal, with little management control of the subcontractor.
- There has been poor project planning and control with work undertaken out of sequence. For example insulation, ceilings and cladding have been fitted on the first ship, Glen Sannox, giving an appearance of completion - but they'll have to be removed again for other work to be carried out.
- Pipework installed in the engine and generator rooms is not to the customer's specification - and will have to be stripped out and replaced. About 1,000 pipes have already been fitted and another 2,500 (3.75km) are still to be installed.
- "Housekeeping and cleanliness" is of poor standard with debris, construction materials and uninstalled fittings evident.
- Glenn Sannox, has been moored at the quayside for two years since its slipway launch. It will need to go into dry dock to inspect the condition of its underside. Internally some bilge areas have still not been painted. The second ship, Hull 802 is still on the slipway and its primer paintwork is degrading in places. Water is getting into both ships leading to damage.
- It will take seven months and £12.8m to remedy these faults and restructure the management systems before new installation work can take place. The total extra cost of completing the vessels is expected to be about £110m.
- More than 50% of the staff are on temporary contracts, the average age of employees is 46, labour efficiency is "low", sickness levels are running at 7% and apprentice recruitment was cancelled for 2019 when the firm went into administration.
Jim McColl's view
A self-made billionaire who transformed the ailing Clyde Blowers into a successful portfolio of engineering investment companies, Jim McColl claimed he was "begged" to step in and rescue the Ferguson shipyard when it went bust in 2014.
One of the most prominent business figures to support Scottish independence ahead of the referendum of that year, he enjoyed a close relationship with the Scottish government, sitting on its council of economic advisers.
But the ferry problems have strained that relationship, with Mr McColl laying the blame at the door of Caledonian Marine Assets Ltd (CMal) the Scottish government-owned company that owns the ferries used by CalMac.
- Jim McColl says the main factor in driving up costs has been repeated design changes by CMal. He says there have been more than 600 such modifications - including the design of the propellers, the length of the ship and the location of the refuelling system which required cutting through bulkheads to re-route the pipe work.
- He says the specification had not been adequately worked out before the contract was put out to tender. As a result his company was left having to make design changes "on the hoof" to accommodate CMal's changing requirements.
- The ferries were to be a dual-fuel design - using marine diesel for manoeuvring in and out of port, but then using liquefied natural gas (LNG) once at sea. But this prototype design meant every design change had to be signed off by insurers and regulators - resulting in further delays.
- The hybrid propulsion system was meant to reduce harmful emissions - but Mr McColl questions whether this was a suitable choice given that the ferries will be used for relatively short journeys. The benefits of being able to use LNG may never be realised, he says.
- He claims the turnaround of the yard was in good shape until the ferry contract became an "albatross" around his neck. He cites reports commissioned by ministers from an independent expert Luke van Beek who was generally positive about the ability of Ferguson Marine to complete the job. Mr van Beek suggested mediation in its troubled relationship with CMal and advised against nationalisation.
- The tycoon says he regrets bidding for the ferry orders and insists he wasn't asking for a bailout from the Scottish government, but simply payment for additional work.
- He describes the latest government report as a "snow job" designed to cover up the role of CMal in the fiasco.