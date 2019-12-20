Scottish firefighters are to be balloted on a new pay offer, with their union urging them to reject it.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has offered a 16% pay rise over four years.

But the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) wants it to remove demands that firefighters be prepared to attend non-emergency accident calls.

The union said this could include being called out to help an elderly person who had fallen in their home.

Chris McGlone, FBU executive council member for Scotland said: "We have had a case recently when an appliance was outside of someone's home for five hours because no health or social care help was available.

"This has a clear implication for our ability to deal with emergency calls."

The original pay offer from SFRS was rejected by union members in July.

The new deal is to be put to FBU members in a ballot in January, and if it is rejected, it is likely there will be a move to a further ballot for industrial action.

Mr McGlone said while negotiations in Scotland were separate from those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, pay talks there had broken down, which could lead to UK-wide action.

The union's national executive council has advised members to reject the Scottish deal.