A charity which provides practical and emotional support to people living in rural Scotland has been given a £200,000 grant.

The Scottish government award has gone to Scottish agriculture charity RSABI,

RSABI was set up in 1897 to help the farming community cope with a deep agricultural depression at the time.

And the charity says the money will go towards provide a range of support services to the rural community.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: "With the nature of rural life often meaning that individuals and their families can feel isolated at a time of need, it is absolutely vital that there is support available.

"By providing this additional funding to RSABI, they will be able to continue to ensure the well-being of our rural communities by providing emotional, practical and financial support to those who need it."

Nina Clancy, chief executive of RSABI, said: "A key message from RSABI is the importance of recognising and acting on problems as soon as possible as early intervention can prevent a difficult situation deteriorating and becoming much harder to deal with at a later stage.

"Our helpline has never been busier, so it is vital that we are able to step up our resources to respond to the increasing demand. This funding will go some way to helping us achieve this."