Scotland

Scotland's papers: Queen's 'bumpy year' and Flack assault charge

  • 24 December 2019
Image caption On Christmas Eve, Scotland's front pages look forward to the Queen's annual Christmas Day broadcast. The Scottish Daily Mail sums up the tone with the headline "One's bumpy year". The paper says the monarch has used her address to acknowledge a "turbulent" year for the Royal Family, and the country.
Image caption The Times Scotland adds that the Queen will urge Britain to move forward, speaking of the importance of reconciliation. It also points out the omission of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from a collection of framed photographs pictured on a desk during the broadcast.
Image caption "She tried to kill me" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Sun as it reports on the appearance in court of TV presenter Caroline Flack. The former Love Island host denies assaulting her boyfriend with a lamp. The headline quotes the prosecution's version of Lewis Burton's 999 call, during which the court heard he said: "She's tried to kill me."
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a similar headline, and says the court hearing in London on Monday heard that the couple's home "looked like a horror movie".
Image caption The Daily Record features Caroline Flack on its front page but leads with a story claiming residents who live near Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party have to apply for security passes to be allowed into their own homes on 31 December. The paper reports that residents will need permission from a private company to leave and enter their own homes during the Hogmanay celebrations and they will have to apply for visitor passes for any guests.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the news that Scotland's only Labour MP, Ian Murray, is considering running for the UK deputy leadership. The report says he has written to colleagues to say Labour's revival must "run through Scotland". He said he has been contacted by "a number of colleagues" who have urged him to stand.
Image caption The Herald's top story is about a rising homelessness issue - sofa surfing. The article says more than 5,000 families and individuals in Scotland are having to endure the most common yet misunderstood form of homelessness. It says new research from national homelessness charity Crisis showed that 71,400 British families and individuals - which it describes as households - are forced to stay on sofas or floors on a short-term basis as they have nowhere else to go.
Image caption People who live in flats in Perth city centre tell The Courier they are afraid for their safety after a spate of cellar fires. Thirty people were evacuated from a block in Pomarium Street on Sunday and one of them tells the paper they think the fire could have been prevented if a security gate was locked.
Image caption A pedestrian has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Aberdeen, reports the P&J. The woman was struck on Lang Stracht at about 16:00 on Monday.
Image caption The National claims the EU Commission has "left the door open" for Scotland to rejoin as it prepares to close its offices in Edinburgh. The paper quotes a tweet from officials hinting that the nation may not be out of the bloc for good once it leaves with the rest of the UK at the end of January. It said: "For the time being Scotland's EU journey is coming to an end. For the future, who knows?"
Image caption The i reports that much of the country is on flood alert as river levels keep rising. The paper says the Environment Agency has warned many rivers have yet to reach their peak.
Image caption A festive tale of "elf and safety" leads the Edinburgh Evening News as it reports on claims that hospital staff have been forced to chop down their Christmas tree, which was deemed a fire hazard.

