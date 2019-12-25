Christmas babies: Double celebration for couples
Jodie and Neil Moir are enjoying a double celebration this Christmas after the birth of baby Elena.
She was delivered at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital at 01:00 and later posed for her first family picture in a tiny Santa hat.
Lynsey Rooney and John Blackwood, from Ayr, also enjoyed a magical start to Christmas.
Their daughter, Ayda Nicola May, was born in Ayrshire Maternity Unit at 00:43, weighing 7lb 2oz.