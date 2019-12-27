Your pictures of Scotland: 20 - 27 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 and 27 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Tom Bielawski Image caption Tom Bielawski took this picture of Santa on one of the bridges in Tarland, Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright David Wilkinson Image caption David Wilkinson from Denny took this picture of Falkirk on Christmas Eve.

Image copyright Emma Wallace Image caption 12-year-old Emma Wallace took this picture of the family dog during a walk in Kinross on Christmas Day.

Image copyright Adrian Plumb Image caption These lovely Waxwings were photographed in Princes Street Gardens by Adrian Plumb. He said they come from Norway or Russia when winters are harsh.

Image copyright Ian Millar Image caption It was a “Winter Wonderland” up the hills of Aberfoyle and the Trossachs when Ian Millar took this picture.

Image copyright David Smith Image caption This picture of a Holly bush was taken on Christmas Eve during a family walk in the village of Dundonald, Ayrshire, by David Smith.

Image copyright Alastair Ross Image caption Edinburgh's Christmas skyline from the top of Calton Hill, pictured by Alastair Ross.

Image copyright Bruce Hamilton Image caption Bruce Hamilton, from Greenloaning, took this picture from Ben Ledi, showing a fog bow.

Image copyright Ewan Gunn Image caption Taken at noon on Christmas Day at the top of Dumyat, overlooking Sterling Castle and the Wallace Monument. The picture was taken by Ewan Gunn by holding a phone camera to the eyepiece of a pair of binoculars.

Image copyright Carol Macdonald Image caption Edinburgh Christmas Market, photographed from the Mound by Carol Macdonald.

Image copyright Stuart McAleese Image caption Stuart McAleese was up Bynack More in the Cairngorms. He took this photograph at sunrise.

Image copyright Ben Tait Image caption Ben Tait stopped to take a photo of the Ross fountain and Edinburgh Castle on his way back from work.

Image copyright Ian Munro Image caption Ian Munro, from Dunfermline, said this was a "spectacular sight" to see when walking in the mist beside Nairn west beach with his mother and brother. "Never seen anything like it before", he added.

