Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police officers who are reported for speeding are subject to a full investigation

Almost 100 police officers have been reported for speeding while on duty in the last four years.

Figures obtained by the Press Association from Police Scotland show a marked rise in the number of staff investigated after complaints of driving too fast.

There were 16 incidents in the financial year 2016-2017, and 23 so far since April for the year 2019-2020.

Police Scotland said it expected all staff to uphold the highest standards.

The figures relate to complaints and conduct cases held on the Professional Standards Department database which were received between 1 April 2016 and 15 November 2019, when the reported officers were found to be speeding on duty.

The force said that when an allegation an officer has committed a criminal offence is received, it is "assessed, investigated and must be reported to the procurator fiscal at the Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division (CAAPD)".

Police Scotland speeding The number of officers investigated for speeding while on duty Year Number of incidents 2016-17 16 2017-18 28 2018-19 29 2019-20 23

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: "Police Scotland expects all officers and staff to uphold the highest standards of personal and professional integrity, and this extends to their driving both when on and off duty.

"If an officer is reported for his or her standard of driving when on duty, then such matters are reported to Complaints Against the Police Division at Crown Office and not dealt with as a fixed-penalty ticket.

"While off duty, all officers are treated in the same manner as any member of the public would be.

"Only when such matters are fully concluded through the court system will Police Scotland consider any internal misconduct matters and this is done on a case-by-case basis."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police Scotland said its officers and staff were expected to adhere to a high standard of driving

Neil Greig, from motoring campaign organisation, IAM Roadsmart, said the numbers were a good sign the force were taking the issue seriously.

He said: "The public are rightly concerned about incidents of police officers speeding when on duty as they expect the highest standards of behaviour from those who enforce our motoring laws.

"It is reassuring to see how seriously Police Scotland take this and the numbers being caught are a strong reflection of that.

"It can be difficult for the public to know what is and isn't an emergency and most drivers are very supportive of any police presence on our roads. Ultimately Police Scotland need to continue to take a high profile and zero tolerance approach to bad driving by their officers so that public support is not reduced."