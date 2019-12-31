Scotland

Scotland's papers: Church ad protest and smacking ban fears

  • 31 December 2019
Image caption The removal of a nativity sculpture in central Edinburgh to make way for a whisky advert has incurred the wrath of the Church, reports The Scotsman. The row comes after previous protests that the city's Christmas and Hogmanay events are too commercial.
Image caption The Herald leads with a story about concerns from local authorities that enforcing the smacking ban, which becomes law in April next year, will place too much of a burden on social workers and teachers.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports how a Celtic fan has praised medical teams after suffering a heart attack during Sunday's old firm game.
Image caption Sticking with the old firm, the Daily Record carries claims by Rangers that the club's striker Alfredo Morelos was "racially abused" during Sunday's match against Celtic.
Image caption The National reports that David McAllister, chairman of the European Parliament's committee on foreign affairs, has suggested that an independent Scotland could be fast-tracked into the EU.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on a warning from a top doctor about fad diets and high street remedies for losing weight. Prof Stephen Powis said they had little chance of being successful, while some products for losing weight can even be harmful.
Image caption The Daily Mail says Boris Johnson is coming under pressure to end the "farce" of foreign aid, after it emerged that the money sent to China and India had increased. The two countries - rich enough to mount missions to the Moon - received £151m between them last year, according to the paper.
Image caption The case of a 19-year-old British woman found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in a Cyprus court makes the front page of The Daily Telegraph. The paper reports that Dominic Raab has expressed "serious concern" about the potential for a miscarriage of justice. The paper says the foreign secretary will raise the case with Cypriot authorities.
Image caption The i leads on comments made by Greta Thunberg's father, who has said her climate change activism helped her cope with depression and Asperger's. In an interview with the BBC, Svante Thunberg revealed that his teenage daughter had not been eating, talking or going to school before her unlikely rise to stardom.
Image caption Social media executives are set to face fines and the threat of criminal prosecution if they fail to protect people who use their services, under plans to regulate tech giants for the first time, reports the Times.
Image caption A plea for taxi drivers to make sure vulnerable people get home safely during the Hogmanay celebrations leads the Fife edition of The Courier.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with a plea from business leaders in Aberdeen for more Scottish government investment to be made in city centres.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites