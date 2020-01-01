The decade's first babies arrive in Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland has welcomed its first babies of the decade in hospitals around the country.

The first arrival is believed to have been a boy born at 00:03, at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Weighing 8lbs 5oz, he is the first child for Emma Allan and Cameron Cunningham, who are from Port Seton in East Lothian.

A boy called Russell was born at 02:09 in St John's Hospital in Livingston.

His parents Laura and Kevin Galbraith are from Bathgate in West Lothian.

The first Glasgow baby was a girl, born at 04:36 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital maternity unit.

At Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, local couple Alison and Allan Stewart had a boy at 04:11.

At the same hospital just 19 minutes later, Sophie Jansen van Rensburg and partner Warren, from Nairn, had a little boy.

They plan to name him Carter.