Rail fares to go up across Scotland

Rail fares on routes across Scotland are set to increase from Thursday.

The average rise will be 2.4% - slightly less than the UK average of 2.7%.

Abellio ScotRail, the company that runs Scotland's rail services, said 85% of its revenue comes from fares set by the Scottish government.

Ministers at Holyrood have said they are committed to ensuring fares are affordable by capping them where they have influence.

The price of a season ticket between Glasgow and Edinburgh will go up by £116 to £4,200.

An off-peak return ticket from Dundee to Edinburgh has increased in price by 50p to £29.40

The increase in singles, returns and season tickets is regulated by the Scottish government.

It is capped at the level of the Retail Price Index (RPI), which was 2.8% as of July last year. Off-peak is capped at 1% below RPI.

'Fundamental reform'

The UK government is expected to publish a white paper on reforming the railways in the coming weeks - including details of how fares will be calculated.

The Scottish government said, rather than implement any measures prematurely, it would wait to see the UK government's next steps before making "fundamental change".

Earlier this week, Abellio ScotRail reported losses of £10m over a 15-month period.

The company lost £7.9m before tax on turnover of nearly £990m between 1 January 2018 and 31 March 2019.

At the start of December, it was stripped of the contract to run rail services by the Scottish government amid criticism of performance levels.

The rail operator said its results had been "impacted by operational performance issues".