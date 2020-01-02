Scotland

Scotland's papers: Tourism 'overwhelming' city and rail 'rip-off'

  • 2 January 2020
Image caption Warnings that Edinburgh's Hogmanay is becoming "overwhelming" make the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News. While organisers described this year's celebration as "the best ever", residents and heritage groups claimed events in the city centre were "out of sync with the character of the city".
Image caption The Herald reports on concern over the reduction in the number of cash machines in Scotland. The paper's exclusive says the elderly are at a disadvantage now that one in four ATMs charge Scots customers to withdraw cash. It also claims banks are closing 75 free-to-use machines every month.
Image caption The "Rail rip-off (2020 edition)" is the headline for the i newspaper. Reporting on the rail fare rise due to begin today, it says falling satisfaction, poor punctuality and overcrowding are still real issues for commuters. It also claims fares have risen twice as fast as wages in the past decade.
Image caption "Thanks for the mammaries" says the Daily Record's headline in its story about a mother-of-four who threw a party to "celebrate her boobs" before undergoing a double mastectomy in her treatment for breast cancer. Lynsey Ritchie tells the paper they "deserved a send-off" ahead of the major surgery.
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page claims that Karen Matthews, who was jailed for eight years after the 2008 hoax-kidnapping of her daughter Shannon, is to get married. The paper said she met her handyman fiance when he did odd jobs at her home.
Image caption The Times Scotland edition carries a dramatic photograph of a kangaroo fleeing a "wall of flames" in Australia in the midst of devastating bushfires which have killed at least eight people since Monday. However, its lead story says the UK government has put pressure on the president of Cyprus to pardon a British teenager convicted of lying about being raped by 12 Israeli men.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph shares the same bushfire picture of the kangaroo in Lake Conjola, Australia. The paper says authorities in New South Wales are facing a "24-hour race against time" to evacuate people before expected further fires and reports that shops have run out of food. Its lead story says the civil service is to face "seismic" changes including officials being made to sit competency exams.
Image caption The Scotsman accuses Scottish government officials of "failing to lead by example" on climate change. It says transport staff took almost twice as many international flights last year as they did five years ago, claiming Transport Scotland officials took nearly 200 domestic flights, despite the target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.
Image caption The P&J says council officials in Highland, Moray, Aberdeenshire, and Aberdeen City councils have been using "controversial snooping powers" more than any other councils to conduct covert operations. The report says the law was introduced in 2000, predominantly as a weapon in the battle against terrorism and organised crime, but has been mainly used by councils to target antisocial behaviour and trading standards breaches.
Image caption The lead in Thursday's Courier predicts that the number of deaths related to drugs in Tayside is likely to reach a record number for 2019. The story says the number of fatalities looks likely to exceed 100 for the first time.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express hails opportunities for older people. It predicts a "job boom" for over-65s who want to carry on working as it claims people in their 60s will deliver more than half of all employment growth in the next 10 years. The paper adds that the 282,000 expected to take up jobs when over 65 will be crucial to British economic performance in years to come.
Image caption A porridge and soup diet is to be trialled in Scotland as a way to curb diabetes, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper claims the low-calorie diet is the key to losing weight and reversing the effects of type 2 diabetes.
Image caption And the Daily Star reveals that singer Meatloaf is to "ditch his carnivore ways" by becoming a vegan. The star is said to be taking part in the Veganuary campaign which will see him give up meat and animal products for the next month.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites