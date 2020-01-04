Scotland

Scotland's papers: Bank payday glitch and Christmas murder probe

  • 4 January 2020
Image caption A system error has left customers of Clydesdale, Yorkshire and Virgin Money banks without wages or benefits, the Daily Record reports. The banks said it was as yet unclear when the "glitch" would be resolved, says the paper.
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier reports that a 23-year-old woman has appeared in court in Kirkcaldy accused of the murder of a 25-year-old man on Christmas Day.
Image caption The rest of Saturday's papers, including The Herald, splash on the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful leaders. The paper highlights that Iran has "vowed revenge".
Image caption "Britain braced for Iran revenge," says the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reports concerns of security officials who fear UK citizens in the Gulf - or British troops in the region - could be in the firing line as Tehran plots retaliation.
Image caption The Scotsman says the UK is braced for fall-out, with the the Foreign Office hardening its travel advice for Iran and Iraq. It said there is a risk that British or British-Iranian dual nationals "could be arbitrarily detained or arrested in Iran", adding: "The criminal justice process followed in such cases falls below international standards."
Image caption The Sun describes Qasem Soleimani as "Iran's terror mastermind" and says his killing was greeted with a "Twitter celebration" by US President Donald Trump. "Revenge is tweet" is its headline.
Image caption American citizens in Iraq have been advised to leave the country, The Times' Scottish edition says. The paper notes how US President Donald Trump claimed following the air strike that Qasem Soleimani had been responsible for "the deaths of millions" and that his killing was an effort to "stop a war".
Image caption The BBC needs a "major shake-up after failing Scotland", according to The National. The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party "often had to challenge" the broadcaster during the campaign for last month's general election, the paper reports.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News claims residents living on two streets in Edinburgh have made more than 200 complaints after the council failed to pick up their bins.
Image caption The Daily Star avoids news from the Middle East with claims of a sexism "storm" on its front page following reported comments by former 007 actor George Lazenby.

