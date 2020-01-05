New rules for low carbon heating in Scots homes

Image copyright Getty Images

New rules are to be introduced to ensure all new homes built in Scotland use renewable or low-carbon heating.

The regulations, being introduced by the Scottish government from 2024, are part of plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Renewable and low-carbon systems will also be phased in for new non-domestic buildings from 2024.

Low-carbon heating is often used to refer to systems that use heat pumps or other alternatives to gas boilers.

The project will run alongside a £30m investment in renewable heat projects.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said the change was part of Scotland's plans to tackle climate change and reach a "net zero" emissions target by 2045.

To achieve net zero, emissions of greenhouse gasses such as CO2 will have to be avoided completely or offset by initiatives such as tree planting which can soak up CO2 from the atmosphere.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Low carbon heating is often used to refer to heat pump systems or alternatives to gas boilers

Mr Wheelhouse added: "It's becoming increasingly clear that the pace of decarbonising Scotland's domestic and non-domestic buildings has to increase significantly to achieve those aims, and emissions from our buildings will have to fall close to zero.

"We will ensure that new homes and buildings across Scotland meet the challenge of the climate emergency, combining the action we need to take on climate change with our ambition to provide affordable, warm homes."

BBC Briefing is a mini-series of downloadable guides to the big issues in the news, with input from academics, researchers and journalists. It is the BBC's response to audiences demanding better explanation of the facts behind the headlines.