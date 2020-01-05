Scotland

Scotland's papers: Sir Rod Stewart charged and Loony Dook 'disgrace'

  • 5 January 2020
Image caption Sir Rod Stewart has been charged by police after allegedly punching a security guard at a hotel in Florida, the Scottish Mail on Sunday reports. The "bust-up" also involved the singer's son Sean. Both were charged with "simple battery" and are expected to appear in court later.
Image caption As well the Florida "brawl" involving Sir Rod, the Scottish Sunday Express focuses its front page on the situation with Iran. The paper says British tourists should be on "red alert" as popular tourist destinations "are in Iran's sights". It a US drone strike which killed an Iranian leader.
Image caption The National reports on the "fury" of mourners at the funeral of Qasem Soleimani, the general killed in the US drone strike in Baghdad last week. The paper writes how mourners chanted "death to America".
Image caption The Sunday Times also reports on the escalating tensions between the US and Iran. It reports that British forces have been warned they should prepare for revenge attacks against diplomats in Iraq. The UK has 400 troops based in the Middle East and works alongside US forces in the region. The US has pledged to send 3,000 extra troops as a precaution.
Image caption The annual Loony Dook in South Queensferry - where revellers take to the waters of the Firth of Forth on 1 January - has been "sold down the river", according to the Sunday Mail. The paper has spoken to the event's founders, who describe the £12 fee to take part as a "damned disgrace". The event is part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, which are run by the private firm Underbelly.
Image caption According to The Sunday Post, 6,000 hospital beds have been lost in Scotland in the past 10 years. The paper reports that official records show the "alarming" drop, which has contributed to an "awful cost" on patients' health because of increased waiting times.
Image caption Scotland faces a "new depopulation crisis", according to The Herald on Sunday. The papers says the number of births registered in one area is now at its lowest ever level on record, and reports that the government has been told to "stop paying lip service to isolated communities facing extinction".
Image caption Scotland on Sunday features an article about why the campaign for Scottish independence could benefit from "enlisting cultural bigwigs".

