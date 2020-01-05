Image caption

The annual Loony Dook in South Queensferry - where revellers take to the waters of the Firth of Forth on 1 January - has been "sold down the river", according to the Sunday Mail. The paper has spoken to the event's founders, who describe the £12 fee to take part as a "damned disgrace". The event is part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, which are run by the private firm Underbelly.