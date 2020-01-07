Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Locals said the recent problems highlight the ageing ferries and facilities at Ardrossan harbour

Campaigners are calling for poor weather back-up arrangements to be restored for one of Scotland's busiest ferry routes.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded on Arran at the weekend after a number of Calmac services were cancelled.

The operator said high winds and a heavy swell meant ferries were unable to dock in Ardrossan.

Gourock has been unavailable as an alternative this winter due to a fault with a linkspan loading ramp.

In previous years ferries from Brodick have been redirected to Gourock in stormy weather but the linkspan - a type of drawbridge that allows for changes in water levels - has been unable to unload vehicles since September.

Gavin Fulton, chairman of the Arran Ferry Action Group, said the lack of a back-up facility was leading to more regular disruption.

He said: "It's not just about tourists spending an extra day on the island.

"There are a lot of people with hospital appointments who need to get to the mainland for scans and results.

"Some residents are travelling three days ahead of schedule to make sure they get there on time - it's adding stress to people's lives".

Image copyright Google Images Image caption The linkspan at Gourock can currently only be used for foot passengers

The 48-year-old port at Gourock, owned by Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), has faced a number of ongoing infrastructure problems and closures.

The issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday by Tory MSP Jamie Greene who said long term problems with the linkspan were "untenable and unacceptable".

Ferry operator CalMac said the port's "deteriorating condition" was the reason ferries no longer docked at Gourock, with the last service being diverted there in November 2018.

Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse said work was under way to improve the condition of the linkspan as well as a "long-term master plan for Gourock".

Image caption Big queues built up on Arran at the weekend as services on the main ferry route were cancelled

CMAL said a report would be released later this month into whether the linkspan could be used for unloading vehicles again in the future.

It will consider the feasibility of re-opening the linkspan for more vessels but CMAL said it was possible more assessments would be required.

Ramsay Muirhead, director of port infrastructure and planning at CMAL, said: "There have been ongoing problems with the linkspan at Gourock and we have carried out a series of repairs and maintenance over the past few months to maintain operations.

"Currently, the linkspan remains closed to vehicles and we will soon review potential options to address this.

"We are aware of the significant inconvenience this causes for ferry passengers. The infrastructure is ageing and the long-term solution is to fully upgrade the harbour infrastructure.

"We are in discussion with Transport Scotland about finalising a masterplan for Gourock."