Image copyright Quarriers Image caption Children living at Quarriers homes were among those abused

Children in homes run by Quarriers, Aberlour Child Care Trust, and Barnardo's suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has concluded.

Lady Smith, who is chairing the inquiry, said children who were at the institutions between 1921 and 1991 lived in "harsh, rigid regimes".

She also said "scant regard was paid to their dignity".

Quarriers, Aberlour and Barnardo's have apologised for the abuse suffered.