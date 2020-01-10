Scotland

Scotland's papers: Royal 'chaos' and Labour's indyref2 stance

  • 10 January 2020
Image caption A lot of the front pages lead with the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement that they plan to step back as senior royals. The Daily Mail says the Queen was "forced" to phone Prince Harry, while Meghan left for Canada on Thursday to rejoin their son, Archie.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Scotsman reports that Scottish Labour is set to hold a special conference in the spring to decide whether to change its stance of opposing a second independence referendum.
Image caption The National also leads with the story, arguing the move risks an internal 'civil war' even though several senior Scottish Labour figures have called for the position on indyref2 to change after the party lost all but one of its MPs in last month's general election.
Image caption Back to the fallout of the Royal situation, the Daily Express reports that the "furious" Queen ordered Harry and Meghan to sort out their future "within days not weeks" and told Palace aides to find a "workable solution" at once.
Image caption "Meg's mugged us orf!" says the Sun. The Royal Family were locked in crisis talks on Thursday night, the paper says, as the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William held a "tense four-way phone call".
Image caption The family meeting also makes the front page of the Daily Telegraph, which also reports there's concern in government about the couple's insistence that they should continue to receive security from Scotland Yard protection officers.
Image caption "Charles threatens to halt Harry and Meghan's cash," is the lead headline in the Times. It says the Prince of Wales could stop funding the pair if they step away from royal duties entirely. He made it clear he would not be writing his son a "blank cheque", according to the paper.
Image caption "Naff orf Harry," says the Daily Star, which describes the prince as "petulant". The paper says people have demanded the pair pay back £2.4m of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their home, Frogmore Cottage.
Image caption The i newspaper leads on the Iranian plane crash and reports that satellite evidence suggests two missiles were launched before the crash that killed all 176 people on board. The Iranian government has dismissed the "illogical rumours", the paper says.
Image caption The Herald also leads with the passenger jet crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, and carries reports that the aircraft was accidentally shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile.
Image caption The Daily Record splashes on news that a mother and daughter have been jailed after they were caught smuggling drugs into two different Scottish airports within 24 hours of each other.
Image caption The Courier leads with an appeal from the father of a missing Arbroath man, Bailey Mearns, who was last seen on Monday. More than 100 people have conducted searches locally for Mr Mearns.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with the prosecution of a 26-year-old man for driving at 153mph - more than twice the speed limit - on the new Aberdeen bypass.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites