The number of trains running on time is at its highest level in almost two years, according to new figures.

ScotRail said that over 85% of its trains hit targets last month, up 2.5% over the same period last year.

The train operator said recent investment has improved overall punctuality and reliability.

The Scottish government has announced that the franchise contract with ScotRail will end early amid concerns over its performance.

Scottish government targets for rail performance are also at their highest levels following the monthly review of services between December and January.

ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes said staff had worked "tirelessly to give our customers the service they expect and deserve, and it is fantastic to see such an encouraging period of performance during a challenging time of year."

He added: "The unprecedented investment in Scotland's railway, including £475m on new and upgraded trains, is really having a significant impact and we look forward to delivering an increasingly reliable service in the weeks and months ahead."

Transport secretary Michael Matheson announced in December that the government would end its contract with ScotRail three years early, after facing significant political pressure over train cancellations and poor performance for several years.

What is the ScotRail franchise?

Abellio ScotRail, the Dutch firm which won the franchise in October 2014, operates about 2,400 train services a day, and covers all services in Scotland except those which cross the border.

It is not responsible for the maintenance of the track, which falls under Network Rail.

It promised to invest millions in Scotland's railways but has faced significant criticism since taking over the service in April 2015.

In December last year, the Scottish government confirmed the franchise contract, worth more than £7bn over 10 years, would end in 2022, three years before it was was due to finish.

ScotRail said it had completed "major enhancements" over Christmas and New Year, with £8m being spent to renew sections of track and junctions, upgrade signalling systems and improve the reliability of services at Edinburgh Haymaket.

It also credited the delivery of 70 electric trains and the refurbishment of a further 10 intercity trains with helping to improve punctuality.

There are now over a 1,000 carriages on Scotland's railway, an increase of 28% since 2015.